Top remaining targets for Michigan State in 2022 class

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker has had a pretty good last two and a half month on the recruiting trail, picking up 14 commitments since the dead period was lifted on June 1st.

Michigan State now sits at 19 total commitments for the 2022 recruiting class and spots are seemingly becoming more limited with about four months remaining until the early National Signing Day.

There are a few prospects that Michigan State remains high on as of right now in hopes of landing commitments.

Dillon Tatum

West Bloomfield (Mich.) 2022 "ATH" Dillon Tatum is the top remaining target for Michigan State in this class. The talented senior has heard from the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Baylor, Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia among his 33 offers. He had narrowed it down to Michigan and Michigan State although he recently said that Tennessee is now in consideration after a recent spike in interest from Detroit native and Tennessee Defensive Coordinator, Tim Banks. Tatum's decision will likely come in the next week or two as he plans on committing before his senior season starts. Tatum was originally being recruited as a runningback but is now viewed as a safety by Michigan State.

Audavion Collins

Newton High, Covington (Ga.) 2022 cornerback Audavion Collins came out with a Top Five yesterday afternoon which included Michigan State, Tennessee, Indiana, Mississippi State, and UCF as the finalists in his recruitment which he plans to end next Wednesday, August 25th. Collins took an official visit to Michigan State back on June 11th. Michigan State currently has two cornerbacks committed in the class in Shannon Blair and Ade Willie and possibly a third with Trejuan Holloman who is committed to Michigan State for basketball although he is also a top 500 football prospect as well.

Jalil Martin

Kenwood Academy, Chicago (Ill.) 2022 "ATH" Jalil Martin is another prospect that the coaching staff remains high on. Martin can play both wide receiver and cornerback but most programs project him on the defensive side in college. Martin has 13 offers from the likes of Michigan State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Colorado, and Illinois among others. A decision doesn't seem like will be made in the near future as Martin plans on taking visits into his senior season before making a decision before Signing Day in December.

Ka'Marii Landers

Fordson High, Dearborn (Mich.) 2022 OT Ka'Marii Landers is the lone offensive line prospect on this list as the Spartans already have four commitments in the class and have limited spots available. Landers has delayed his commitment several times in the last few months with no real timeline set now. Landers was down to Michigan State and Kentucky at one point and both schools are still in the running. It's somewhat unclear if any other programs have entered as possible destinations for Landers, who has 11 offers from Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, and Nebraska among others.