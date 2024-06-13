Top Tom Izzo, Michigan State Men's Basketball Target Earned Gold with U18 National Team
Michigan State men's basketball and Coach Tom Izzo have been doing some of their best recruiting in the past few years. The 2023 recruiting class, highlighted by three Top 50 players, per 247Sports, was some of Izzo's best work on the recruiting trail.
For the 2025 class, one prospect might stand out among the rest in terms of Izzo's interest. That would be Orchard Lake St. Mary's guard, Trey McKenney, a five-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
McKenney recently competed in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup competition with the United States Men's U18 National Team, helping the team win gold. McKenney was a standout, starting all six contests and averaging the second-most points on the team with 10.8 points per game. He also registered 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game.
McKenney was on the floor for an average of 18.8 minutes each game.
McKenney attended a number of team camps, one in October in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and another in April in Phoenix, Arizona. In late May, after five days of camp back in Colorado Springs, McKenney was named to the national team.
Playing alongside McKenney was Jeremiah Fears, the younger brother of Spartan guard Jeremy Fears Jr.
In May, McKenney was named a "top performer" by On3's Jamie Shaw at a weekend Nike EYBL travel circuit event.
"McKenney brings an innate toughness to the court. With that toughness, he defends on or off the ball with intensity," Shaw wrote. "He is also able to get downhill toward the basket. McKenney's jump shot is straightening out as he finished with over 20 points on multiple occasions this weekend."
McKenney averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 49.1 percent overall, and 33.3 percent beyond the arc that weekend.
On3 describes McKenney as having a "winner's DNA."
Last season, McKenney led St. Mary's to the MHSAA Division I state championship. He scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the final contest. On the season, McKenney averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
One of McKenney's prep teammates, Jayden Savoury, is a Michigan State football target as a tight end.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
