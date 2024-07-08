Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 14
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27th, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 14
Recent Offers
2025:
DL JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita Catholic (CA), Position: 137
6-foot-5, 280-pounds
19 offers
Observation:
Another Recruiting Trail Loss
The Spartans lost out on three-star 2025 Ohio linebacker Grant Beerman on July 6th. He ended up choosing Big Ten-rival Purdue. It came down to the Boilermakers and Spartans, Beerman told me. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker has really good athleticism and could have been a versatile piece for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Survival of the Fittest
The Spartans made the Top 11 for four-star 2026 running back KD Jones. The 17th-ranked running back in the 2026 class listed Michigan State with strong competition in Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, and more. Jones had 2,205 all-purpose yards last season and 19 total touchdowns. Jones holds 22 offers, and it looks like half of those are out of the race now. The Spartans survived the 50 percent cut.
Looking Ahead
Per On3, the Spartans will be hosting four-star athlete David Davis at the end of July at SpartanDawg Con. Davis is the No. 19 athlete in the 2026 class and the 230th-ranked recruit overall. 2026 defensive back Camren Hamiel will also be at the event. Hamiel is the 51st cornerback in the class. Hamiel was offered in May.
