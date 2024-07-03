Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Take Huge Step in Securing 4-Star Target
The Michigan State Spartans had a huge month of June when it came to recruiting. Head coach Jonathan Smith secured nine recruits and further bolstered what was already shaping out to be a solid class. Smith's staff went to work during official visits, flipped recruits late in the process, and put the Spartans in a good position with the class of 2026 by working the phones and DMs post-June 15.
One notable 2026 recruit that the Spartans seem to be in good standing with is four-star running back KD Jones. Jones recently announced his Top 11 teams on X, formerly known as Twitter. The list included the Spartans, along with Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Jones has 22 offers in total.
Jones is the No. 17 running back in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 213 player nationally.
The 6-foot, 185-pound running back is one of the top players in his home state of Oklahoma, where he plays for Jenks High School.
Last season, Jones ran for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 2,205 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns. As a freshman for Broken Arrow High School in 2022, he ran for 1,264 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
He caught 21 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. As a returner, he had a kick return touchdown and averaged 21.4 yards per return.
Jones is favoring Oklahoma, per On3's prediction. Jones' father, Kejuan, was a running back for the Sooners in the 2000s. The recruiter for Jones is former NFL All-Pro DeMarco Murray.
"As a player, he's the type of coach I would want to play under," Jones told 247Sports. "Because, he's been in that situation. Obviously, all the things he did in the league, I want to be in the NFL. He's been in that situation, so he knows what it's going to take. And I'd just say the relationship we're building is really special."
Jones told 247Sports he wants to make a decision after his junior year. This is not uncommon among recruits, as they can make official visits during the summer after their junior seasons and commit before the fall of their senior years.
The Spartans might have steep competition, but remaining in the surviving 50 percent of Jones' teams certainly helps.
