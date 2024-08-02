What is the Prototypical Spartans LB Under MSU Football's Joe Rossi?
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Since his arrival in East Lansing, Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the Spartans have been recruiting linebackers heavily.
The 2025 class has two commitments from linebackers, talented high-ceiling three-star prospects in DJ White and Di'Mari Malone. Both fit Rossi's prototype. Even missed targets like linebacker Grant Beerman, who chose Purdue over Michigan State, fits the mold. 2026 target Cincere Johnson, a four-star blue-chipper that will be a top priority, is prototypical for Rossi.
But what exactly is Rossi's prototype? The new Spartans defensive coordinator answered that question on Thursday when he spoke to reporters.
"Long, athletic, and smart," Rossi said. "That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
Look at length -- White is 6-foot-3, Beerman and Johnson 6-foot-4. Johnson could very well fit in the defense as one of Chad Wilt's rush ends.
Malone is just 6 feet tall, but that is where the scale tips to athleticism and intelligence. Malone has enough speed and athleticism to drop back into coverage, deep coverage. At Dakota High School, Malone's tape exhibits depths of nearly 20 yards in what looks like off-man or man-zone coverage. Malone's instincts are obvious, too.
White is a stellar athlete, a two-time state finalist in track and field competing in hurdles. Of course, White is a former safety, too, and it shows athletically. Beerman ran a 4.5 40 time. Johnson is a lot of everything.
In the transfer portal, Rossi secured athletic linebackers like Semaj Bridgeman and Marcellius Pulliam, Wayne Matthews III and Jordan Turner. All seem to have the tools he likes.
Rossi also said he wants his linebackers to be comfortable in space. Coverage might be the most aspect part of modern linebacker play. It looks like Rossi will have it in spades.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
