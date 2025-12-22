Michigan State Commit Jasiah Jervis Shines at City of Palms

As Michigan State basketball earned a hard-fought win over Oakland in Detroit, the Spartans’ future continued to shine on the high school circuit. Over the weekend, several top prep programs competed at the City of Palms Classic in southwest Florida, one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the country.

Michigan State commit Jasiah Jervis and Archbishop Stepinac made the trip south, and Jervis delivered. In his first two games — against Sarasota High School and The Village School — Jervis averaged 15.5 points per game, scoring 15 against Sarasota and 16 against The Village. Those performances pushed him past the 1,000-point milestone for his high school career.

Jervis at the City of Palms Classic

Beyond scoring, Jervis showcased his growing playmaking ability. He recorded five assists against Sarasota and followed that with six assists against The Village, consistently making reads within the flow of Stepinac’s offense.

247Sports recruiting insider Adam Finkelstein broke down Jervis’ performance from Florida, highlighting his efficiency and versatility.

“The overlap of versatility and efficiency allows him to be a three-range scoring threat, all while playing within the flow of Stepinac’s offense,” Finkelstein said. “The progression of his passing is also a relevant development.”

While Jervis impressed overall, Finkelstein noted one area for improvement. Despite his physicality, Jervis struggled to get to the free-throw line, going just 1-for-2 in the first game and not attempting a free throw in the second.

“This is nitpicky because he’s been so good,” Finkelstein added, “but someone with his physicality should be able to get to the free-throw line more.”

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis receives the MVP award during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. Kelly Marsh/For The Journal News | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Jervis

Jervis is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from White Plains, New York, known primarily as a scorer and shot-maker. He ranks second on his team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 26 percent from beyond the arc.

Finkelstein praised Jervis’ offensive skill set and continued development.

“Jervis is a shot-maker and scorer with an increasingly versatile attack,” Finkelstein said. “His shooting is the first weapon in his arsenal, with a compact release and good rotation. He’s blossoming into a movement shooter who can come off screens off the ball and also has a complementary pull-up game.”

Defensively, Jervis continues to trend upward. His 6-foot-8 wingspan and strong frame allow him to stay in front of his man, though there is still room for improvement when defending off the ball.

“Jervis has solid positional size at 6-foot-4, good length, and athleticism,” Finkelstein said. “Defensively, he’s solid on the ball and projects as somewhat versatile, but he needs to be more aware and responsive when rotating off the ball.”

Jervis’ showing at the City of Palms Classic reinforced why Michigan State’s staff is high on his long-term potential. With his scoring ability already established and his playmaking and defense continuing to evolve, Jervis looks well on his way to being a complete guard at the next level.

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, right, looks through a Thomas Jefferson defender during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A summer of development under Tom Izzo and the Spartan staff could help unlock the next phase of his game when he arrives in East Lansing.

