Four Offensive Stars Michigan State Must Slow Down
Michigan State will take on the number 25-ranked Michigan Wolverines in East Lansing on Oct 25th at 7:30 p.m.on NBC.
Michigan is coming off a dominant rushing performance against Washington at home, whereas Michigan State is coming off a blowout loss against the number two-ranked Indiana.
Head coach Jonathan SmithThe Spartans are now 3-4, as they have lost four games in a row and are trying to save their season but also their jobs. As for Michigan, they are now 5-2 and one more win will give them bowl eligibility and will keep their college football playoff hopes alive.
With the stakes so high for the Spartans, let's look at who they need to stop on the offensive side of the ball.
Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood was the number 1 ranked player coming out of high school, and while he hasn't had the spectacular freshman season many expected, he has been a great player and shown that he is the future great QB in college football.
Underwood is a 6’4 228 pound QB who can beat you with both his arm and his legs. Something the Spartans have struggled with on defense is stopping the running game with running QBs.
Against Washington, Underwood had his most efficient game this season as he threw 21/27 (77.8%) for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Underwood also had seven rushes for 25 yards, and while that's nothing to write home about, it doesn't mean the Spartans should ignore his legs. Earlier this season against Central Michigan, Underwood rushed nine times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Justice Haynes/Jordan Marshall
Justice Haynes has been dealing with a lower-body injury against USC and didn't play against Washington. However, he should be ready to go against Michigan State, and that's a big problem. Justice Haynes is arguably the best running back in the Big Ten as he is one of the top rushers in the league, rushing for 705 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jordan Marshall played great against Washington last week as he went for 133 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. If both Haynes and Marshall play, that could spell trouble, as Michigan could have three running threats on the field against arguably the worst rushing defense in the BigTen.
Andrew Marsh
Andrew Marsh has been the most reliable pass catcher for the Wolverines this season. While he doesn't have the most receiving yards or receptions, he has only 18 receptions for 297 yards.
However, since the beginning of the month, the true freshman has had most of his receiving yards, as he has had 267 yards out of his 297 yards.
Marsh is going to be the number one option for Underwood and if they load up the box to stop the running game, they are going to need to lock up Marsh.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's uniform combo against Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.