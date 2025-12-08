Comparing Michigan State’s 2026 Class to the Rest of the Big 10

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Michigan State football. The Spartans parted ways with former head coach Jonathan Smith on Nov. 30, just days before the start of the Early National Signing period for the 2026 class.

Following Smith’s departure, the Spartans saw a few commits decommit, and others flip their commitments to different schools. Despite the chaos of the past few days, Michigan State still managed to assemble a solid class. Here’s how it compares to the rest of the Big Ten.

How Does Michigan State’s 2026 Class Stack Up in the Big 10?

Michigan State ultimately finished the early national signing period with 20 signees. It’s a solid class that ranks in the top 50 nationally according to Rivals, but it’s far from the best in the conference. Here’s where it ranked in the Big Ten.

2026 Big 10 Recruiting Rankings:

*Note: All Data comes from Rivals

USC (No. 1 class in the country) Oregon (No. 5 class in the country ) Ohio State (No. 6 class in the country) Michigan: (No. 12 class in the country) Washington: (No. 16 class in the country) Illinois (No. 21 class in the country) Iowa (No. 26 class in the country) Indiana (No. 31 class in the country) Minnesota (No. 32 class in the country) Maryland (No. 34 class in the country) Rutgers (No. 40 class in the country) Michigan State (No. 45 class in the country) Purdue (No. 54 class in the country) Northwestern (No. 58 class in the country) Wisconsin (No. 59 class in the country) UCLA (No. 66 class in the country) Nebraska (No. 95 class in the country) Penn State (un-ranked nationally)

How Does Michigan State’s Conference Recruiting Ranking Impact the Team's Future Outlook?

With a coaching change right before the signing period, Michigan State can be happy with its class ranks among Big Ten Schools. It’s in the bottom half of the conference, but the Spartans are coming off a rough 2025 season, and they still brought in talent that should help set them up for future success.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

What’s most exciting about Michigan State’s class is that the Spartans added a lot of quality rather than just quantity. With three four-stars and 16 three-stars, new head coach Pat Fitzgerald enters his first season with a strong incoming class.

With only 20 commits, Michigan State also has the opportunity to add some significant impact players through the transfer portal when it opens in January.