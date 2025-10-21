The Chances of Michigan State Still Reaching a Bowl Game
Michigan State Football is currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and it is looking more likely that the Spartans will miss the bowl season for a fourth straight season.
With Michigan State's upcoming in-state matchup against Michigan on Saturday, the Spartans will be underdogs for the rest of their remaining five games, according to ESPN’s analytics, which predict the probability of the winner of each matchup.
A loss to Michigan would leave the Spartans with a 3-5 record and an even lower chance of making a bowl game this postseason. Michigan State's remaining games on its schedule are against Minnesota on the road, Penn State at home, Iowa on the road, and Maryland in Detroit at Ford Field.
Michigan
Against in-state Michigan, the Spartans will need to put a stop to the Wolverines running game. Junior transfer running back Justice Haynes has been at the top of the Big Ten in rushing as he is second in total yards with 705 yards, and first in yards per game with 117.5 yards per game.
If the Spartans want to win, they need to stop the running game. Rivalry games have always been competitive, and MSU needs to win this game to build momentum to become bowl eligible.
Minnesota
Minnesota has a great defense as it holds opposing offenses to 197 yards passing and 97.7 yards rushing. Minnesota has also been elite at rushing the quarterback, as they have 23 total sacks compared to the Spartans' 13. Senior linebacker Devin Williams has been the leader for the Minnesota defense. Williams is one of the top tacklers in the conference and has had a great overall PFF grade of 80.1 through the first half of the season.
Penn State
Penn State has been on its own four-game losing streak as it had gone from ranked number two in the AP preseason poll, to now having the same record as Michigan State. However, even with James Franklin being fired earlier this year and Drew Aller injured for the rest of the season, the Spartans should not overlook the Nittany Lions.
The last time Michigan State overlooked its opponent, UCLA crushed them 38-13 at home for homecoming. Kaytron Allen is one of the best running backs in the Big Ten as he is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards with 612, and fifth in yards per game with 87.4. No matter Penn State's struggles this season, they are still very talented and should be taken seriously.
Iowa
Iowa has always been a tough team to play on the road. Since the 2020-2021 season Iowa has a home record of 28-7, with three games to go. While Iowa hasn't been known for offense, its defense has always been one of the best in the country. While they don't light up the stat sheets like sacks and interceptions, they hold their opponents to 249.8 yards per game which is fourth in the BigTen.
Maryland
Playing in Detroit hasn't helped with home field advantage the way people think. The last time MSU played in Ford Field was in 2023 Penn State shut out the Spartans 49-0. While Maryland is on a 3 game losing streak each loss has been by one possession. Maryland has been a young competitive team as they have Malik Washington who is a very talented true freshman.
With the remaining five games left on its schedule, Michigan State needs to win three to become bowl eligible. However the rest of their schedule is tough as each team is also fighting to become bowl eligible.
