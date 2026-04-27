Projecting MSU's Depth Chart at Linebacker Following Spring

Linebacker seems to be the strongest defensive position group on the field for Michigan State right now.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi usually has two linebackers on the field at a time. The hiring of linebackers coach Max Bullough only increases the stock of the room even more. Here are the players you can probably put at the top of the depth chart right now:

MIKE Linebackers

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1 - Jordan Hall (Sr.)

Easily topping the chart is Jordan Hall , who was the heart and soul of the Spartans' defense last year. He led the team with 88 total tackles, also netting 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Hall decided to stick around again this offseason and will end up playing for his third different head coach in his four-year career at MSU.

No matter who is in charge, keeping Hall is still a serious boost for Michigan State's entire defense. He'll have a chance to really star this coming season before he starts his NFL career.

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2 - Dion Crawford (Sr.)

One role that will be interesting to see is the one of Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford . He's spent a good portion of his career as a pass rusher, but he shifted to more of a linebacker role last season at Buffalo and has gotten some MIKE reps during the spring. Crawford had 81 tackles last season, which was second on the Bulls last year. Crawford could also very well play some WILL this season, too.

Brady Pretzlaff is another name to know for this spot, if it's not Crawford's. He was primed to take on a nice role last season before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 against Youngstown State.

WILL Linebacker

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Taizse Johnson (40) and linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) celebrate after a win against the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

1 - Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr.)

Topping the WILL chart is probably Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland . He's mostly been an interior linebacker during his collegiate career, but he's shown some ability to get to the passer in the past that Michigan State could use on the weak side of its defense.

In total, Wheatland has made 101 tackles during his career, also getting 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. All but one of those tackles were during his time at Maryland from 2022-24. He only appeared in three games during his one year at Auburn, allowing him to redshirt and then go to MSU.

Pascack Valley football hosts River Dell, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, Hillsdale, New Jersey. PV #10 Adam Shaw. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2 - Adam Shaw (Fr.)

One of the surprises of the "Spring Showcase" the other week was the role that true freshman Adam Shaw has seemed to have carved out immediately.

He was getting a healthy amount of second-team reps, even though he was playing a lot of quarterback in high school and was a consensus three-star recruit. Shaw was ranked No. 1,048 overall in the class of 2026 on the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI