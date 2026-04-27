Projecting MSU's Depth Chart at Linebacker Following Spring
In this story:
Linebacker seems to be the strongest defensive position group on the field for Michigan State right now.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi usually has two linebackers on the field at a time. The hiring of linebackers coach Max Bullough only increases the stock of the room even more. Here are the players you can probably put at the top of the depth chart right now:
MIKE Linebackers
1 - Jordan Hall (Sr.)
Easily topping the chart is Jordan Hall, who was the heart and soul of the Spartans' defense last year. He led the team with 88 total tackles, also netting 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Hall decided to stick around again this offseason and will end up playing for his third different head coach in his four-year career at MSU.
No matter who is in charge, keeping Hall is still a serious boost for Michigan State's entire defense. He'll have a chance to really star this coming season before he starts his NFL career.
2 - Dion Crawford (Sr.)
One role that will be interesting to see is the one of Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford. He's spent a good portion of his career as a pass rusher, but he shifted to more of a linebacker role last season at Buffalo and has gotten some MIKE reps during the spring. Crawford had 81 tackles last season, which was second on the Bulls last year. Crawford could also very well play some WILL this season, too.
Brady Pretzlaff is another name to know for this spot, if it's not Crawford's. He was primed to take on a nice role last season before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 against Youngstown State.
WILL Linebacker
1 - Caleb Wheatland (R-Sr.)
Topping the WILL chart is probably Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland. He's mostly been an interior linebacker during his collegiate career, but he's shown some ability to get to the passer in the past that Michigan State could use on the weak side of its defense.
In total, Wheatland has made 101 tackles during his career, also getting 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. All but one of those tackles were during his time at Maryland from 2022-24. He only appeared in three games during his one year at Auburn, allowing him to redshirt and then go to MSU.
2 - Adam Shaw (Fr.)
One of the surprises of the "Spring Showcase" the other week was the role that true freshman Adam Shaw has seemed to have carved out immediately.
He was getting a healthy amount of second-team reps, even though he was playing a lot of quarterback in high school and was a consensus three-star recruit. Shaw was ranked No. 1,048 overall in the class of 2026 on the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika