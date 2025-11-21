An Old Friend Awaits MSU in Upcoming Matchup
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Detroit Mercy Titans tonight.
This is only the second time the two teams will face off in their programs’ history, with the Spartans emerging victorious in the 2020-2021 season.
However, Antoine Davis, the second all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, gave the Spartans everything they could handle. It was much closer than MSU expected, but it pulled out the victory.
The Spartans will avoid Davis, as he has since moved on, and the team is a major favorite in the contest. However, this game carries a different significance for Tom Izzo and a few players on the team.
Mark Montgomery returns
Detroit Mercy’s head coach is Mark Montgomery, a former MSU player and assistant coach. He spent a combined 17 seasons in East Lansing in various roles.
Affectionately known as ‘Monty’ to several Spartan coaches and players, Montgomery helped Izzo tremendously as an assistant coach. He helped coordinate MSU’s offenses during his time in East Lansing, among several other important responsibilities.
- “He is one of the best and brightest coaches I’ve worked with during my career,” Izzo said when Montgomery earned the job at UDM. “Monty has a great understanding of the game, he’s called our offensive sets, and is an incredibly hard worker who is very organized and knows how to run a program.”
Montgomery has served in other roles outside of Michigan State, including as the head coach of Northern Illinois for a decade. He had a 124-170 record with the Huskies and did not make the NCAA Tournament.
It has not been the best start for Montgomery with the Titans, as the team went 8-24 last season and is 1-4 to start this year. The Titans’ only win came against Cleary University, an NAIA program.
Montgomery must find ways to turn things around before they spiral out of control, but that will prove to be difficult against a Spartan team that is playing with tremendous confidence after taking down Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Izzo has seen several of his assistants earn head coaching jobs, including Doug Wojcik, who was the Spartans’ associate head coach before taking jobs with Tulsa and Charleston. He is now back on the sidelines with Izzo.
Longtime assistant Dwayne Stephens is the head coach at Western Michigan, and Montgomery is now leading UDM.
The game might not be particularly fun for Montgomery, as the Spartans are expected to take care of business and move to 5-0.
However, it will be nice for Izzo and his team to see Montgomery again.
