Spartans Land Transfer G, Son of Doug Wojcik
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has landed his fourth transfer from the portal.
Izzo's right-hand man, Doug Wojcik, who won the Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year this past season, revealed in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post that his son, Denham, will be coming to East Lansing. Multiple sources have confirmed that he has committed to the program.
Denham Wojcik, a point guard, has spent the past three seasons at Harvard and entered the transfer portal in January. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
The veteran started four games in 23 contests for the Crimson last season, averaging 2.5 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.7 minutes per game.
He played a total of 64 games for Harvard, averaging just 1.8 points per game.
Denham Wojcik gives the Spartans another true ball handler behind Jeremy Fears Jr. and Divine Ugochukwu.
Doug Wojcik has over three decades of coaching experience and will be going into the eighth season of his second stint with the program and second season as associate head coach since re-joining the program.
He has previously been on Izzo's staff for the 2003 and 2004 seasons and helped lead the Spartans to the 2005 Final Four.
As previously mentioned, Doug Wojcik won the 2024-25 Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year, and Izzo, of course, won the conference's Coach of the Year.
"It's a collection of a group of people," Doug Wojcik had told WILX News 10 back in March. "And then, it really makes me happy that if I was to receive this award, to do it the year Coach (Izzo) was named Coach of the Year."
Doug Wojcik played at Navy, where he later began his coaching career as an assistant. He then had stints at Notre Dame and North Carolina before finding his way to East Lansing for the first time.
After that, he served as Tulsa's head coach from 2005 to 2012 and Charleston's head coach from 2012 to 2014. From there, he had coaching stints as an assistant at Gonzaga and East Carolina.
