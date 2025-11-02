Michigan State Basketball vs. Colgate: What to Expect
The Michigan State Spartans are officially back in action on Monday, when the Colgate Raiders visit the Breslin Center.
While the Raiders were not particularly great last season, they are typically one of the better teams in the Patriot League. MSU knows all about tough mid-majors and should not overlook this squad.
Tom Izzo is looking to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and winning the first game of the season is always a step in the right direction. ESPN Analytics gives the Spartans a 96.9 percent chance to win the game.
But what will the Spartans get when the Raiders come to East Lansing? Let’s break down what to expect from this squad.
Colgate vs. Michigan State
Colgate is led by Matt Langel, who is in his 15th season as head coach. He has compiled a 241-203 record with five Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles.
While that first NCAA Tournament victory eludes him, Lange usually coaches tough teams that give their opponents everything they can handle. He is a Fran Dunphy protege, after all.
Colgate is projected to finish third in the Patriot League this season, and star guard Jalen Cox is projected to make the All-Conference team. Despite losing their top two scorers, Jeff Woodward and Chandler Baker, the Raiders should still be a force in the mid-majors.
The Raiders did not make any transfer portal additions, so Langel is relying on his in-house talent to take a step forward.
Colgate led the Patriot League in field goal percentage last season, connecting on nearly 47 percent of its shots. It was third in the conference in scoring at 72.1 points per game.
The team was also third in three-point percentage at 35.6, so the Raiders are respectable from beyond the arc. The Spartans must defend the three-point line against a team that will not be afraid to let it fly.
The Raiders, however, were a poor defensive team, ranking third-to-last in the conference in opponent points per game. MSU has work to do as an offensive team, but if it can score against Colgate, it should be able to hang tight in the game.
MSU will likely get a tougher test than expected from a Colgate team led by an experienced coach and an All-Conference player. The Spartans must keep their wits about them as they try to win the first game of the season.
