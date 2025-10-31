MSU Freshman Guard's Role Looking to Expand
The Michigan State Spartans have played two exhibition games before the 2025-26 season begins, winning one and dropping the other.
MSU beat Bowling Green last week and lost to UConn earlier this week. The team learned valuable lessons about who they are and who they want to become.
Tom Izzo is still working out his rotations this season, as he is largely unfamiliar with how these players will mesh on the court. The Spartans are without several key contributors from last year’s Elite Eight team, so it might take some time for things to jell.
As a result, some players could earn bigger roles heading into the season. If they impress in exhibition games, they’re likely to work just as hard during the regular season.
One of those players is freshman guard Jordan Scott. The youngster from Virginia has looked good through the team’s scrimmages, and he might be working his way up the depth chart, where he was not previously considered to have a big role.
Jordan Scott's role
Scott formed a two-man 2025 recruiting class with forward Cam Ward, and the two will eventually be major contributors for Izzo’s squad. However, that could happen sooner rather than later because of how Scott has played.
Scott scored six points against the Huskies earlier this week, knocking down a three-pointer and getting to the basket for an and-one. He has shown an advanced ability to see the court and has not been afraid to take shots when open.
The Spartans’ guard depth is solid, as Trey Fort and Kur Teng will hold down the shooting guard spots. However, if the team wants to run out a big lineup, Scott makes sense as a big two-guard.
At the same time, Scott is 6-foot-7, so he should be able to play the three in certain lineups. With Kaleb Glenn out because of a torn patellar, his presence becomes more important as the team must find ways to shore up wing depth.
Scott has impressed early on, despite many thinking he would not have a role until a year or two down the line. If his shooting and inside scoring continue to develop, he will be a key player off the bench for this Spartan squad.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Jordan Scott's role for Michigan State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.