Former Michigan State Women's Basketball Guard Re-Enters the Transfer Portal
Former Michigan State women's basketball player DeeDee Hagemann has officially decommitted from OleMiss.
The 5’7 guard is a junior from Detroit, Michigan, averaging 12.3 points per game and a team-high 5.2 assists last season. Hagemann was a very efficient player last season for Michigan State, shooting 52% from the field, 41% from beyond the arc, and 77% from the free-throw line.
Hagemann earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season after leading the Spartans to a 22-9 record and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten. Hagemann has been the starting point guard for each of her three seasons and started in all 30 games of her junior season. She led the Big Ten in assists/turnover ratio (2.84) and ranked seventh in the Big Ten in assists. Hagemann is the highest-scoring high-major player currently in the transfer portal.
After last season, Hagemann decided to jump into the transfer portal in March. She later committed to OleMiss on April 13th and would have been a part of a class with Christeen Iwuala from UCLA, Tameiya Sadler from the University of Colorado, and Starr Jacobs from Arkansas Pine-Bluff this offseason. Now that she has decommitted Hagemann now looks to find another school.
According to Talia Goodman of ON3, Hagemann has been in contact with about 10 other schools and is planning visits over the next week. However it is unclear if coming back to East Lansing is still on the table.
Hagemann will now be one of the top remaining players in the transfer portal. Hagemann noted a few specifics she was originally looking for in a transfer destination, including a bond with her head coach, a highly competitive environment and personnel who will push her every day.
While talking to Goodman, Hagemann talked about her game and her style of play on the court. “I’m a real flashy guard,” Hagemann said of her game. “I like to make the flashy passes. I’m a pass-first guard, but I can get a bucket.”
Wherever she ends up, any school would be lucky to have her as she is a skilled player who makes everyone around her better. Hopefully she does decide to run it back with Michigan State next season.
