Skip to main content

Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph retiring after 29 seasons

Joseph retires as the all-time winningest coach in program history

Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph, the all-time wins leader in program history, is retiring after 29 seasons in East Lansing.

Joseph finished with 753 wins, and compiled an overall record of 753-809-1 with the Spartans. She will remain with Michigan State athletics, transitioning to a sports administration position at the university.

"While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it's time for a new challenge," said Joseph in a statement. "I've had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1800 games, and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I'm extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They've provided me with a lifetime of memories."

Joseph's retirement comes one day after the conclusion of Michigan State's 2022 season, when the Spartans were beaten by Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State has struggled in conference play of late, going without a winning season in the Big Ten since 2017.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

" has made a career of positively impacting the lives of her student-athletes both on and off the softball field," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "She has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role. She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role."

On four occasions, Joseph guided Michigan State to an NCAA Regional appearance (1997, 1999, 2003 and 2004). In 2004, Joseph's squad captured the Big Ten Tournament title. Her 2018 squad advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Eight of Michigan State's 10 NFCA All-American selections have come during Joseph's tenure, as have 37 of the program's 50 NFCA All-Region selections. Her MSU players have earned All-Big Ten honors 66 times.

Joseph spent five seasons as head coach at Bowling Green State University prior to accepting the MSU position. Her coaching career also included stints as an assistant at Indiana and Central Michigan.

As a player, Joseph helped lead Central Michigan to three MAC titles and three National Tournament appearances. She was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in the fall of 2013 as a member of the school's 1982 team which advanced to the AIAW World Series.

USATSI_16614760_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Noah Harvey invited to Las Vegas Raiders mini-camp

By Matthew Lounsberry45 minutes ago
USATSI_17338178_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo, Michigan State are 0-2 so far on transfer portal targets

By Matthew LounsberryMay 11, 2022
USATSI_7579768_168388427_lowres
Basketball

More Details Emerge On Adreian Payne's Death

By Matthew LounsberryMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18100358_168388427_lowres
Football

Where Michigan State Ranks In Sporting News' Post-Portal Deadline Top 25

By Matthew LounsberryMay 10, 2022
USATSI_6057230_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo Releases Statement Following Death Of Former Spartan Adreian Payne

By Matthew LounsberryMay 9, 2022
USATSI_7660261_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Scores of tributes flood social media for former Michigan State star Adreian Payne

By Matthew LounsberryMay 9, 2022
USATSI_7785885_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne shot and killed at age 31

By Matthew LounsberryMay 9, 2022
USATSI_16991646_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State gains commitment from 2022 center prospect

By Matthew LounsberryMay 8, 2022