Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph retiring after 29 seasons

Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph, the all-time wins leader in program history, is retiring after 29 seasons in East Lansing.

Joseph finished with 753 wins, and compiled an overall record of 753-809-1 with the Spartans. She will remain with Michigan State athletics, transitioning to a sports administration position at the university.

"While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it's time for a new challenge," said Joseph in a statement. "I've had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1800 games, and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I'm extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They've provided me with a lifetime of memories."

Joseph's retirement comes one day after the conclusion of Michigan State's 2022 season, when the Spartans were beaten by Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State has struggled in conference play of late, going without a winning season in the Big Ten since 2017.

" has made a career of positively impacting the lives of her student-athletes both on and off the softball field," said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. "She has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role. She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role."

On four occasions, Joseph guided Michigan State to an NCAA Regional appearance (1997, 1999, 2003 and 2004). In 2004, Joseph's squad captured the Big Ten Tournament title. Her 2018 squad advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Eight of Michigan State's 10 NFCA All-American selections have come during Joseph's tenure, as have 37 of the program's 50 NFCA All-Region selections. Her MSU players have earned All-Big Ten honors 66 times.

Joseph spent five seasons as head coach at Bowling Green State University prior to accepting the MSU position. Her coaching career also included stints as an assistant at Indiana and Central Michigan.



As a player, Joseph helped lead Central Michigan to three MAC titles and three National Tournament appearances. She was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in the fall of 2013 as a member of the school's 1982 team which advanced to the AIAW World Series.