The Real X-Factor For Tom Izzo
For the First time in a while, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are 4-0 to start the season and have a good chance to go 5-0 Friday. Izzo and this team look dangerous so far, going into conference play.
Going into this year, some questions about this team were raised, mostly about how well they would do compared to last year. The main question was who would step up in the space of the departing players.
The leading player is Jase Richardson, who is now on the Orlando Magic in the NBA. He was MSU's most talented scorer and playmaker, similar to Jeremy Fears Jr in passing capabilities. The subsequent most significant loss was Jaden Akins, who was the team's best scorer for most of the season and its captain. His absence would be a massive hole for the MSU offense to fill.
The last leading Offensive player who left would be Tre Holloman, who might have been the best 3pt shooter for the Spartans last year. MSU really struggled with the three-point shot, so his being gone is huge.
Who's Izzo's X Factor in 2025?
This question would be answered very quickly with the first four games of this season. The playmaking role has been firmly handed to Jeremy Fears Jr., who has completely dominated on that side of the game and helped this Spartan offense operate smoothly and efficiently.
The scorer role was filled by a guy who started catching fire at the end of last year, a man by the name of Jaxon Kohler. Kohler is the center and power forward for the Spartans and played well last year. Now that Zapala is gone, Carson Cooper and Jackson Kohler play a lot more minutes.
In these minutes, Kohler makes the most of it. He just scored 20 points against a 22-million-dollar roster in Kentucky at the State Farm Champions Classic. His rebounds and excellent paint work make him the perfect go-getter for a bucket on this team. He isn't a spark plug like Coen Carr, but he is so effective in any area of the court.
His ability to spread the floor is his most valuable ability. The fact that he can shoot the three effectively gives him a lot of leverage on big guys guarding him.
