3 Key Players for Michigan State Basketball Against USC

Michigan State basketball is coming off a tough loss to a very good 13th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers team. In the 58–56 defeat, the Spartans committed a season-high 19 turnovers, a glaring issue that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Despite the loss, Jaxon Kohler turned in one of his best performances of the season. Kohler recorded his fifth straight double-double and ninth overall, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He was also highly efficient, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and knocking down a career-high five three-pointers on six attempts.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler received some help offensively, as Jeremy Fears Jr. tallied 14 points and seven assists, while Kur Teng added 12 points and hit four three-pointers.

As the Spartans look to learn from their mistakes against Nebraska, they will return home to the Breslin Center to face the USC Trojans. With that in mind, here are three players who need to step up for Michigan State against USC.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

After one of the best games of his career against Cornell—where he posted 21 points and 11 assists on 7-of-11 shooting and 3-of-5 from three—Fears struggled with his efficiency against Nebraska. He finished with 14 points and seven assists, but shot just 2-of-8 from the field and 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Fears also recorded a game-high four turnovers, which marked a season high for him. While he is averaging 9.1 assists per game, second-best in the country, he is also averaging 2.4 turnovers per game and has committed 14 turnovers over his last five games.

If Michigan State is going to win, Fears must do a better job of limiting turnovers and taking care of the basketball, especially against a USC team that thrives on defensive pressure.

Coen Carr

Coen Carr had been playing at a high level entering the Nebraska game, averaging 18.3 points per game on 57% shooting. Against the Cornhuskers, however, he was largely a non-factor, scoring just two points on 1-of-5 shooting while committing three fouls.

Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after his dunk and Cornell foul during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler cannot shoulder the offensive load alone, and Michigan State needs Carr to be a consistent scoring threat. Against USC, Carr must be more aggressive and look to attack the basket—particularly to get to the free-throw line, where he did not attempt a single shot against Nebraska.

Jordan Scott

Jordan Scott has been one of the pleasant surprises for Michigan State this season. His effort on the defensive end, willingness to dive for loose balls, and overall hustle have consistently earned him playing time.

Against Nebraska, however, Scott played a more passive game. He attempted just one shot, scored zero points, and picked up three fouls. With Cam Ward not fully healthy due to a wrist injury, Scott needs to be more assertive offensively.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles against Oakland forward Tuburu Naivalurua (12) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott was a strong shooter coming out of high school and has shown flashes of that ability at the college level. With Michigan State’s bench producing just three total points—all coming from a Trey Fort three-pointer—Scott’s aggressiveness could provide a much-needed boost.

For Michigan State, the loss to Nebraska served as a reminder that even small mistakes can have major consequences. If the Spartans can clean up their turnovers, get more balanced scoring, and receive stronger contributions from key rotation players, they will be in a good position to bounce back against USC.

Playing at home in the Breslin Center presents the perfect opportunity to respond, but it will require sharper execution and more assertive play across the board.