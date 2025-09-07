Recapping a Crazy 42-40 Win for MSU over Boston College
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- There's a lot to break down from a double-overtime thriller. On this edition of the MSU Insiders Podcast, we recap the game, who played well, and what Michigan State can improve on in the future.
The win propels the Spartans to 2-0, with FCS Youngstown State on deck for next week.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke after the victory.
Below is a partial transcript of his press conference:
Jonathan Smith
Opening Statement
“That was a beautiful football game, really by both teams, I thought. Going back and forth, competing, obviously into double overtime.
“I appreciate the crowd, I thought it made a difference. That was an electric atmosphere. Student section, yes, but the whole place (was great).
“It was a beautiful football game and it was a beautiful locker room after that. Really proud of the guys to just continue to fight and find a way. Especially thinking about the second half, coming out and getting that early score, getting some momentum going.
“But they (Boston College) played well too. I thought both quarterbacks played really, really well tonight. And it came down to us getting a stop on a two-point conversion and us executing to finish the deal. So I'm really proud of the guys.”
Q: What about this team got them to victory that might not have been there in the past?
“Yeah, I think there's been growth. There's a closeness, a bond, that we've got to do this thing together. Experience, we've got some more experience.
“I mean, I go back to playing these guys last year and that experience. We need to learn from every game and that kind of thing. But I do think the confidence grew offensively in the second half, that you could continue to go. And, again, the defense holding them to six (in double OT).
I think there was some confidence there.
“And these guys are aware — these are long football games. There's going to be momentum swings, going back and forth. Just really proud of the toughness they showed for more than 60 minutes.”
