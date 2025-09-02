Spartan Nation

MSU's Smith Talks Last Year's Loss at Boston College

Michigan State and Jonathan Smith are using the pain from last season's defeat for this week's matchup with the Eagles.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith watches from the sideline during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith watches from the sideline during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State missed a very important opportunity last year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Spartans had a 19-16 lead against Boston College with less than two minutes to go, but the Eagles scored a 42-yard touchdown to sink a dagger, as the home squad escaped with the 23-19 win.

If MSU held onto the game, it would have improved to 4-0 on the year and carried a lot of momentum. The Spartans would have made a bowl game, and the first year of the Jonathan Smith era would certainly have been widely considered a success. Instead, Michigan State dropped to 3-1 and ultimately finished the season 5-7.

But the Spartans have a chance at a do-over now, with the return game in East Lansing upcoming in the home-and-home between MSU and Boston College. It's already a very important game on its own, but it can also be a chance to right some wrongs.

What Smith said

Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith

"You've got to play for four quarters," Smith said Monday about what they learned from that game. "These games are won in the fourth quarter. It came down to that, execution at the end of the game.

"That particular one, yes, but there's multiple other ones throughout the season of -- we had opportunities to finish the thing -- different ways, offense, defensive, special teams even.

"That particular one ... we could have got a stop last year, didn't do it. Had the ball at the end of the game, couldn't finish it. So yeah, that's a learning lesson that happens multiple times.

"We'll be watching some of that tape (from that game) because of the continuity staff-wise, schematics. We'll be watching some of that."

As for the returning players who were a part of that loss, Smith knows it's on their mind.

"We've got returning players that experienced that; kind of the disappointment of that game, the back-and-forth, they had an awesome crowd, Red Bandanna Game," Smith said. "It leaves an imprint on you. They stormed the field after.

"Guys remember that. And again, that's not in a disrespectful way. They (Boston College) had a nice win, and they should celebrate the thing, but I think those that were there have some added juice to want to play well this weekend."

Importance on Protecting the Ball

Aidan Chile
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the keys for MSU this weekend will be the turnovers. In last year's matchup, the Spartans turned the ball over four times compared to one from BC.

Returning starting QB Aidan Chiles threw three interceptions and former MSU RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half. Without those plays, it's relatively safe to say that MSU would have won, given that the Spartans still only lost by 4 points.

Aidan Chile
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.