MSU's Smith Talks Last Year's Loss at Boston College
Michigan State missed a very important opportunity last year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Spartans had a 19-16 lead against Boston College with less than two minutes to go, but the Eagles scored a 42-yard touchdown to sink a dagger, as the home squad escaped with the 23-19 win.
If MSU held onto the game, it would have improved to 4-0 on the year and carried a lot of momentum. The Spartans would have made a bowl game, and the first year of the Jonathan Smith era would certainly have been widely considered a success. Instead, Michigan State dropped to 3-1 and ultimately finished the season 5-7.
But the Spartans have a chance at a do-over now, with the return game in East Lansing upcoming in the home-and-home between MSU and Boston College. It's already a very important game on its own, but it can also be a chance to right some wrongs.
What Smith said
"You've got to play for four quarters," Smith said Monday about what they learned from that game. "These games are won in the fourth quarter. It came down to that, execution at the end of the game.
"That particular one, yes, but there's multiple other ones throughout the season of -- we had opportunities to finish the thing -- different ways, offense, defensive, special teams even.
"That particular one ... we could have got a stop last year, didn't do it. Had the ball at the end of the game, couldn't finish it. So yeah, that's a learning lesson that happens multiple times.
"We'll be watching some of that tape (from that game) because of the continuity staff-wise, schematics. We'll be watching some of that."
As for the returning players who were a part of that loss, Smith knows it's on their mind.
"We've got returning players that experienced that; kind of the disappointment of that game, the back-and-forth, they had an awesome crowd, Red Bandanna Game," Smith said. "It leaves an imprint on you. They stormed the field after.
"Guys remember that. And again, that's not in a disrespectful way. They (Boston College) had a nice win, and they should celebrate the thing, but I think those that were there have some added juice to want to play well this weekend."
Importance on Protecting the Ball
One of the keys for MSU this weekend will be the turnovers. In last year's matchup, the Spartans turned the ball over four times compared to one from BC.
Returning starting QB Aidan Chiles threw three interceptions and former MSU RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half. Without those plays, it's relatively safe to say that MSU would have won, given that the Spartans still only lost by 4 points.
