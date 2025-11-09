Spartan Nation Reacts To MSU's Win Against Arkansas
The Michigan State Spartans sought to begin their 2025 basketball season 2-0 with a win against the #14-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, and they did not disappoint, winning 69-66.
Spartan Nation was given a good victory to watch by MSU, and they made sure to express their feelings during and after the game.
The First Half's Great Beginning, And Lackluster End
MSU was looking excellent at the beginning of the first half, especially because of freshman forward Cam Ward and sophomore forward Coen Carr.
Both Carr and Ward were blowing up the scoreboard early, and while they couldn't keep up the immense momentum for the Spartans the entire game, it's safe to say that Spartan Nation was very pleased.
Of course, not everything was perfect, and as the half went on, especially near the end, the Spartans were struggling deeply to shoot from long distance.
Their inability to shoot drew much criticism, and among every excited fan who praised Ward and Carr, there were two fans who were upset with the team already.
The end of the first half saw many great plays in total by the Spartans, but big names such as Jaxon Kholer and Jeremy Fears Junior became fuel to the discontent of many within Spartan Nation.
Regardless, MSU was only down by three, 39-36, at the end of the first half and had a lot to do against the Razorbacks after halftime.
The Second Half's Consistent Growth In
The beginning of the second half kicked off with the energy of a nice dunk from Carson Cooper and a long-desired three-point shot from Fears Jr. that was loved by fans.
The momentum only continued to grow from there, and with the momentum was a lack of interest in posting as the flow of posts began to slow down.
Nevertheless, Spartans who were still posting were ecstatic about the team's not-yet-confirmed, but seemingly inevitable victory.
Yet, as always, not everyone was convinced that all was well, and many skeptics were proven right to a degree with a huge comeback attempt stemming from the Razorbacks late in the second half.
By the time the game had ended, Spartan Nation had much to say about the team's performance, almost completely positive despite the earlier doubts because of their 69-66 victory.
