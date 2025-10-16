Cam Ward Reacts to Titans Firing Coach After Six Games: 'I Feel for Him'
Just six games into his NFL career, quarterback Cam Ward will be playing for a new head coach.
The Titans fired coach Brian Callahan on Monday after a sluggish 1-5 start to the season. It was six games full of confusing indecisiveness, miscommunication and grumpy press conferences, which added up to be enough for Tennessee's brass to pull the plug and hand the interim gig to Mike McCoy.
On Wednesday, Ward took the podium and shared his reaction to his first NFL coach getting fired.
"It's really not for me to say. My job is to play quarterback, my job is to help this team win," Ward said. "I'm going to support whatever decision we make; the guys in the locker room will support it [too]. At the end of the day, with Coach [Callahan] or without Coach [Callahan], we're trying to win football games.
"It's been good from a personal standpoint. Nobody is dragging in, nobody is feeling sorry for themselves and what our record is. ... We put ourselves in a hole these first couple games; we've got to dig ourselves out. We've still got high energy. The locker room is great, we've just got to continue to try to put games together and win."
There has been quite the turnover in personnel at Nissan Stadium over the past few years. Since December 2022, the Titans have fired two general managers—Jon Robinson and Ran Carthon—and let go of two coaches—Mike Vrabel and now Callahan.
Through it all, Ward—still in the early months of his learning process on how to be an NFL quarterback—is confident the locker room feels stable through this transition.
"I think for a day-to-day process, it doesn't change anything," Ward said. "From myself to the other players on the team, we still have our routines, installs and game plans to go through; it doesn't really change. The biggest thing—you feel for [Callahan], just because what he's done for me to get to this point. Just through the draft prep, the offseason training camp work, how he's helped me get to this point.
"I feel for him."
Ward will play his first game with McCoy on the sidelines on Sunday against Vrabel and the Patriots. The game kicks off from Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.