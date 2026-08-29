3 Former Blue-Chip MSU Recruits Primed for Big Roles

A massive chunk of Michigan State's roster is made up of transfers. The Spartans took in 32 of them this season alone, and another 12 players on the roster arrived in East Lansing via the portal in prior years.

High school recruiting still matters, though. MSU has a couple of players who were once well-regarded prospects and seem ready to take on a significant role this year:

TE Brennan Parachek

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek runs after a catch against Prairie View A&M during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's last top-25 recruiting class came back in 2023, finishing 22nd on 247Sports ' rankings. Out of all the hyped-up newcomers that year, only two scholarship players are left from that class: star linebacker Jordan Hall and tight end Brennan Parachek . He finished as a 4-star prospect ranked 342nd overall on the 247Sports Composite.

Parachek has mostly served as a backup tight end up to this point. He's got 14 career catches for 118 yards, and he only appeared in four games last year without a catch to preserve his redshirt. This year seems to be the year when we'll see a lot more of Parachek. He and Jayden Savoury have been competing a lot in camp and seem to be 1A and 1B, respectively. Carson Gulker will also get plenty of playing time as the offense's own Swiss Army knife.

DT Derrick Simmons

Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Simmons runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derrick Simmons was the only 247Sports Composite 4-star recruit that Michigan State brought in with its 2025 recruiting class. The Frankenmuth native finished ranked 377th overall that year and fourth among all recruits from Michigan.

Last year was an adjustment period for Simmons, as one would expect for somebody going from Division 5 MHSAA football to the Big Ten. He got just 44 defensive snaps across four games and a redshirt season. Simmons seems like he'll be either MSU's second or third defensive tackle this year, though. Be on the lookout for a breakout season from him.

WR Samson Gash

Michigan State receiver Samson Gash runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The true freshman this year with the largest immediate expectations is wideout Samson Gash . He finished as a 4-star recruit at 257th overall on the 247Sports Composite. Only offensive tackle Collin Campbell ranked higher in the Spartans' latest class (197th), but it usually takes linemen longer to develop and adapt to the jump in competition than skill guys.

Gash entering a wide-open receiver competition also helps. Michigan State is likely to utilize a rotation at wide receiver, and it would be easy to see five, six, perhaps seven different guys get playing time to start the season. Gash, a Michigan state record holder in the 100-meter dash, has the type of speed that will translate immediately.