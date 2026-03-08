Jeremy Fears Jr. Assessed Technical Foul After Kick to Michigan Player’s Groin

Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is in hot water once again.

Fears, who has come under fire from opponents for his perceived dirty play, was assessed a technical foul for a kick to the groin of Michigan guard Eliott Cadeau during the two teams contest on Sunday at the Crisler Center.

The incident in question occurred with 14:24 remaining in the first half with Michigan leading Michigan State 10–7. Fears, dribbling the ball beyond the three-point line, was defended closely by Cadeau, who swiped at the ball and was whistled for a personal foul. Fears, who had his back to Cadeau, then kicked his right leg back and connected with Cadeau’s groin. The Wolverines’ junior guard then pleaded his case to the officiating crew, who moments later assessed a dead ball technical foul on Fears.

A look at this play which was upgraded to a contact dead ball technical foul against Michigan State and Jeremy Fears Jr. pic.twitter.com/RCsfz5oiDv — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 8, 2026

Tom Izzo not pleased with call on Fears’s technical foul after kick to Cadeau’s groin

Spartans coach Tom Izzo did a courtside interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson later on in the first half, and was asked what he had said to the sophomore guard after his latest technical foul following a questionable act. Izzo wasn’t a fan of the call, believing it to be one made on his player’s past transgressions.

“It's all because of what happened earlier and now every microscope's on him,” Izzo said. “And I don't like that. But I told him I don't even want him breathing wrong...”

Michigan State trails Michigan 42–41 at halftime.

