3 Key Storylines Surrounding MSU's Upcoming Game vs. Nebraska

Going from playing Toledo and Eastern Michigan at home to facing No. 3 Notre Dame may have been like going from driving on Farm Lane to merging onto the Autobahn.

Michigan State actually played better than expected with the training wheels completely off against the Fighting Irish, though it still resulted in a 27-10 loss . Now, MSU is preparing for an opponent much closer to its level in Nebraska. Call it a drive on I-94, and this matchup comes with some big storylines.

Optimism Around Both Sides

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is a big one for both teams because it's both teams' conference openers. The Spartans have lost three of their last four Big Ten openers, but Nebraska has actually lost six straight conference openers. One of those losses was in Ireland against Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern program in 2022 -- that was Fitzgerald's final victory with the Wildcats during a 1-11 season.

Hopes around Lincoln are that this could be the best Nebraska team in a while. To be frank, the bar isn't super high, as the Cornhuskers haven't finished with a winning Big Ten record since 2016.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska Football head coach Matt Rhule speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's part of why this game feels pretty interesting. Both Michigan State's and Nebraska's fan bases haven't seen the level of success they are used to in recent years. Now, the two programs are colliding at a moment of optimism for both sides.

MSU's macro-level hopes for a bowl game are a little lower than Nebraska's hopes, probably. The Cornhuskers have gotten to a bowl game each of the last two seasons after a six-year drought, so they're hoping to take the next step into that 8-4 or 9-3 range, and perhaps CFP contention.

Big Differences From Last Season

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the second straight year the Spartans and the Huskers meet, and the two teams won't meet again until at least the 2029 season (the Big Ten already has conference opponents set for 2027 and 2028 ).

Last year's teams were very different. Obviously, Michigan State has changed the most after a head coaching change, but Nebraska has also made several key changes this past offseason as well. A massive portion of the Cornhuskers' offseason was spent figuring out the quarterback.

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) hands the ball off to running back Jamal Rule (25) against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-year Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon to kick off the drama. For a brief moment, the Cornhuskers held the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey, but he pretty quickly flipped to Kentucky (where he's doing pretty well so far). "Plan B" was pretty solid, too, as Nebraska went and got UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea. He's felt like a slight upgrade from Raiola so far, but he's still not as good as what Michigan State faced in CJ Carr in South Bend.

Nebraska also lost star running back Emmett Johnson to the NFL this offseason. He was the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2025 after running for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. Johnson rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns against MSU. Nebraska has gotten a big surprise in true freshman Jamal Rule, though. He's already up to 411 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

First Challenge for Nebraska

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts to an interception by the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is Nebraska's first actual challenge of the season. The Cornhuskers' non-conference schedule was... weak, to say the least. Nebraska opened up the season with Ohio, a mid-to-high-tier MAC team, probably worse than Toledo but better than Eastern Michigan. The Bobcats actually put up a fight, trailing by one at halftime and drawing within a possession at one point in the fourth quarter. Nebraska surged late to win 49-21, though.

Week 2 was against Bowling Green, which lost to FCS Tarleton State and is likely one of the worst teams in the MAC. Last week, it was FCS North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are ranked seventh in the FCS, but still, the cupcake-filled non-conference schedule means Nebraska hasn't faced any real adversity just yet.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) runs against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) and safety Luke Talich (28) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps this is where Michigan State could hold an edge. The Spartans have faced a team better than Nebraska. Notre Dame could very well be 17+ points better than the Cornhuskers, and MSU gets the home-field advantage for this one. Nebraska still doesn't know how it responds to real adversity in a game. Michigan State does, and the results are better than what MSU's experienced in the past.

The Spartans really could've won in Lincoln last year, too, had there not been several special teams mistakes (a blocked punt for a touchdown and a muffed kickoff). Both teams feel better than they did last year, but Michigan State has a pretty visible path to victory. Calling it "wide" would be hyperbolic, but it's definitely easier to see than against Notre Dame or at Nebraska last year.