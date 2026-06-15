3 Potential Candidates MSU Should Consider To Replace J Batt

A potentially lengthy search for a new Michigan State athletic director is set to begin.

AD J Batt is in the process of leaving MSU for Kentucky, with an official announcement anticipated in the near future. Getting a new president might have to come before finding a new Director of Athletics, but there are some immediate names to know.

Dan Bartholomae (Western Michigan)

Helmets for the Western Michigan Broncos and South Alabama Jaguars at a press conference for the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl game in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One potential option is in the state right now. Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae is the first name that would feel like a prime fit. Bartholomae has led the Broncos to plenty of on-field success and has also done a great job as a fundraiser. He's been the AD at WMU since January 2022, and he's also served as a Deputy AD at Oregon State and Pitt.

Western Michigan just won the MAC last fall and finished with a 10-4 record. WMU hockey won a National Championship in 2025. His bio on the school's website also says he raised $21 million during 2025-26, a Bronco record. He and Western Michigan also announced plans for a brand-new, $500 million arena for the basketball and hockey programs.

Bartholomae has proven that he can be a modern-era AD at a smaller Division I school. Between real success in competition and success on the financial side, he seems ready for a shot with a Big Ten school.

David Harris (Tulane)

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave helmet on the field against the UCF Knights during the first half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another potential name would be Tulane AD David Harris. One of his first acts on the job with the Green Wave was hiring Jon Sumrall as the football coach. That decision worked out pretty well. Tulane made the College Football Playoff last season before Sumrall left for Florida.

Getting football off the ground has to be one of the AD's top priorities. Pat Fitzgerald is in place as head coach, but institutional support remains key. Harris also had a stint as an AD at Northern Iowa, where the football team there pretty consistently made the FCS Playoffs. UNI also achieved record-breaking fundraising and successfully renovated several key athletic facilities.

Jon Palumbo (Exec. Deputy AD, COO at MSU)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Director of Athletics Jon Palumbo. | Quinton Martinez/Caller-Times

The main internal candidate would be Jon Palumbo , who was Executive Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer during Batt's year at Michigan State. He's currently expected to take over as interim AD, a source has told Spartan Nation. He and Batt are tight, though. Palumbo became the interim director at Georgia Tech when Batt left for MSU, but Batt lured him to East Lansing anyway. Something similar wouldn't be stunning.

Staying could be a huge opportunity for Palumbo, though. He'd get an extended period of time with an athletic director's power, since Michigan State doesn't have a permanent president . That wasn't the case at GT in June 2025. If Palumbo were to do the job well, the next president may be inclined to remove the interim tag.

Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images