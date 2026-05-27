Michigan State President Guskiewicz to Leave MSU for Clemson

Once again, Michigan State University is going to have to find another president to leave the school.

Current MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving East Lansing to become the new president at Clemson, a source has confirmed to Spartan Nation. That will end his tenure at just more than two years after he first left North Carolina back in March of 2024.

Impact on MSU Athletics, J Batt

Michigan State athletic director J Batt, left, and president Kevin M. Guskiewicz watch senior day after the game between Michigan State and Rutgers at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guskiewicz leaving, even after the Board of Trustees offered him a $1 million raise, is a pretty big gut punch to both the academic side and the athletics department. He and still-relatively-new athletics director J Batt seemed to be in lockstep.

We'll also have to end up seeing how this impacts Batt's future in East Lansing. Batt normally would have to pay the school $5 million to get out of his deal with Michigan State right now, but Guskiewicz's departure cuts that in half to a much more manageable $2.5 million, according to a copy of his contract.

Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz, center, speaks, as the university honor Greg and Dawn Williams’ 401 Million Dollars donation to the university during halftime between the Michigan State and the Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's the type of money another program looking to poach Batt, who has proven himself again in East Lansing as somebody who can drive revenue a ton, might be able to cover. MSU paid the roughly $2 million buyout to Georgia Tech when it picked Batt to replace Alan Haller last year.

Letting Guskiewicz slip away is, quite frankly, a bit humiliating for the school as well. The Spartans have had a revolving door of presidents in recent years. Since Lou Anna K. Simon resigned in January 2018, six different people have been either the acting, interim, or permanent president at the school.

What Now?

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks to the crowd at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll 5K Sunday, April 26, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It had seemed like the school had found some stability on the leadership front for a bit with Guskiewicz heading the school and Batt running athletics. But some more reported friction with the MSU Board of Trustees seems to be the thing pushing out Guskiewicz, who was relatively accessible and was mostly popular among the student body.

There really hasn't been a more important time to have stability as president and athletic director. It seems like a decision that completely reshapes college athletics, or at least one specific sport, is being made every week.

The voice of Michigan State University doesn't have as much legitimacy when people don't know if that person is still going to be holding that same post at the same time next year. Stuff like this makes it much, much easier for the school to potentially get left behind as the top dogs in college athletics continue to try to separate themselves from the pack.

Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz cheers on from the sideline before kickoff against Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images