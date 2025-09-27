Numbers Show MSU Passing Game Among Most Dangerous in Conference
The Michigan State Spartans’ passing attack was not spectacular in 2024.
MSU ranked 11th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 218.1. Some teams ahead of them in that category were just as bad, but good passing teams are usually better when playing in bowl games.
MSU is 12th in the conference this season in passing yards per game at 220.3. This is because passing numbers are inflated across the conference because of weaker non-conference opponents.
While teams with legit quarterbacks and receivers will remain near the top, some teams will naturally fall down the leaderboard.
MSU will not be one of those teams.
Do the Spartans have one of the better passing games in the Big Ten? Here’s why they do.
Michigan State's passing game
To start, quarterback Aidan Chiles has been a vastly improved player, generating much of the team’s offense. He has already thrown for nine touchdown passes through four games, compared to 13 all of last year.
Chiles turned the ball over far too often last season, but he has thrown only one interception in 2025, and that ball was tipped at the line into a defender’s hands. He has not put the ball in harm’s way nearly as much as last season.
The Spartan QB can make almost every throw on the field. He can take the easy checkdown or slant and find receivers deep downfield.
Speaking of the MSU receivers, Jonathan Smith and his staff upgraded that position group tremendously in the offseason. The Spartans have gotten great production out of transfers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray, while Rodney Bullard has been a solid addition as well.
Kelly and McCray have provided a playmaking element that the team did not have last season. Alongside star No. 1 receiver Nick Marsh, Chiles has more options to throw to on a down-to-down basis.
MSU’s tight ends have also contributed positively. Michael Masunas already has two touchdown receptions, while Jack Velling has been productive in a reduced role.
Smith would put this group up against anyone in the Big Ten. USC and Indiana have been the best passing attacks in the conference this season, and while MSU won’t catch them, there is no reason to think the Spartans can’t be considered among the best.
