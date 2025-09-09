Why MSU Should Continue to Involve Chrishon McCray
Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray has started his Spartan career on a solid note.
The Kent State transfer has four catches for 72 yards through two games. He was the Golden Flashes’ best player last season, putting up numbers on a winless team.
He dealt with an offseason injury throughout fall camp, but he has worked his way back into the lineup. He caught three passes for 44 yards against Boston College last Saturday after catching only one pass against Western Michigan.
The team will likely want to include McCray in the passing offense more moving forward. He is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, so the Spartans should draw up more plays for him.
Chrishon McCray the playmaker
MSU has established a clear pecking order in the wide receiver room. Nick Marsh is Aidan Chiles’ favorite target, while Omari Kelly has been his Robin.
There is room for all three receivers to thrive, as having multiple explosive pass-catchers only benefits a Spartan offense that is finding its stride.
Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren can get McCray involved in multiple ways. He can use him in the backfield on jet or orbit motions, keeping opposing defenses guessing as to what he may do next.
As long as the staff and Chiles can find ways to get the ball into his hands, McCray should be a positive contributor. He is getting healthier, and as he continues to progress, McCray will become a bigger part of the offense.
MSU has not had a receiver of McCray’s caliber in years. He is speedy and shifty and has slotted in nicely as a depth receiver for a team that needed to give Chiles help at that position.
The Spartans will take on Youngstown State on Saturday, and that game should be a chance for McCray to make a major impact. He could catch a few deep passes and possibly get his first Spartan touchdown.
The Big Ten slate awaits MSU after the game against the Penguins, and the team will need him at full strength. McCray has a chance to become a real threat for this Spartan offense moving forward, and the staff is counting on him to do that.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Chrishon McCray when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.