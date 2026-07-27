MSU Basketball Makes Cut Lists for Two Stellar Recruits

Michigan State is on the short list of teams still in the running for a few blue-chip recruits.

4-star prospects Jaxson Davis and Jaydn Jenkins both released cutdown lists in their respective recruitments on Saturday. The Spartans are one of five teams still in the running for Jenkins' commitment and one of six teams left in Davis' recruitment.

What To Know About Davis

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Davis announced his "top six" via On3 on Saturday. The other teams left in the mix besides MSU include Iowa, Marquette, Ohio State, Creighton, and Minnesota. Davis has a reported official visit set up with Michigan State for Oct. 1, as well as a visit with the Hawkeyes reported for Sept. 19. Some of Davis' other notable offers among teams that didn't make the cut include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, Kentucky, and some other high-major programs.

The Spartans seem to be prioritizing point guards this cycle so far, likely with the thought that this coming season will be Jeremy Fears Jr.'s last in East Lansing. Replacing Fears will be extremely difficult, but Davis would be a start. He's ranked No. 41 overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite , as well as the No. 11 point guard. Davis is also the top prospect in his class coming out of Kansas.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Jaxson Davis is down to six schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-1 point guard is a top-50 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/b5zwC6Wb9h pic.twitter.com/6PedjVWvDB — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 25, 2026

Davis stands about 6'0" to 6'1" and weighs around 165 pounds. He fits that pass-first "true point guard" mold that would make him a more direct replacement for Fears than a score-first player like Carlos Medlock Jr. is.

There are a few other point guards that Michigan State has its eye on. MSU has also sent offers to Antonio Pemberton (No. 37 overall) and Joshua Tyson (No. 56 overall). Davis' early-October visit, which probably coincides with the Spartans' annual "Grind Week," will be huge for the program's hopes of getting a commitment.

What To Know About Jenkins

Northeast's Kyree Williams (0) and Makai Autry (13) try to keep Archbishop Wood's Jaydn Jenkins (32) from a rebound during their District 12 playoff boys' basketball game in Wyndmoor on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU is potentially looking to Jenkins as the team's newest center. The four other teams on his "top five" include NC State, Ohio State, Georgetown, and Xavier. Jenkins reportedly has official visits set up with all five programs in that top five, and Michigan State will get the first look from Jenkins on Aug. 12.

Jenkins is another 4-star prospect and is ranked No. 45 overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite . He's also the eighth-ranked center in the class, as well as the top recruit from Pennsylvania. Some of his other notable offers from teams that didn't make his top five include Villanova, Pitt, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

NEWS: 2027 Top-50 prospect Jaydn Jenkins is down to five schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Michigan State

NC State

Georgetown

Xavier

Ohio State



The 6-foot-10 forward has scheduled official visits to all five programs. #45 in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/4T3d0rVZkP — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 25, 2026

Defense has been regarded as one of Jenkins' strengths as a recruit. He stands at 6'10", so a bit on the smaller side for a center, but rim protection and rebounding are a big part of his game. MSU probably won't go for a giant seven-footer this class, either, given that it currently rosters 7'2" Anton Bonke and 7'1" Ethan Taylor, and both will have the option to return to East Lansing for the 2027-28 season.

That's why going for a 6'9" or 6'10" center who can be on the more nimble side of things makes sense. Jenkins' offensive game will need some work, but Michigan State's defense-first philosophy makes Jenkins a nice potential fit for the program's future.

Overall Needs in 2027 Class

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This cycle probably won't be as massive as it was in 2026 for the Spartans. The main reason is that every scholarship player on Michigan State's roster will have the option to return to MSU once this coming season is over. The chances are the Spartans will lose at least a few players, whether to the transfer portal or the NBA, but there's no way to be 100% sure yet.

Most of the focus has been on the backcourt because that's where most of the NBA potential stands right now. Fears, Jasiah Jervis, and Jordan Scott all have at least realistic shots at becoming NBA-ready this coming year.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Those are decisions for next year, though. For now, MSU probably only has two roster spots to give out. Those are probably only available because Brennan and Colin Walton, two of the team's walk-ons, seem likely to have the "designated student-athlete" tag and likely don't count against the 15-man roster limit.

The NCAA's new "5-in-5" eligibility rule is another factor here. It's the reason why Coen Carr and Bonke aren't entering their final seasons this year, and it gave everybody else on Michigan State's roster who hadn't redshirted before an additional season of eligibility as well.