Tom Izzo Praises Standout Freshmen at Michigan State
Jordan Scott and Cam Ward were the only two freshmen Michigan State was able to get from the 2025 recruiting class. Both were seemingly looked at as decent bench pieces for their freshman seasons, who could develop into quality starters throughout their collegiate careers.
According to head coach Tom Izzo, their progress and development have been better than he thought.
Jordan Scott
Jordan Scott is a 6-7 forward who has a great-looking jump shot as he has great length to get to his spot. Whether it's him driving to the basketball or pulling up from 3-point range, Scott can score the rock.
Cam Ward
Cam Ward is also a 6-7 forward, but while he might not have the offensive game Scott has, he has amazing athleticism and toughness, as he will always be looking to cut and drive to the hoop. With his physicality, Ward also has the potential to be a great defender as he can guard multiple positions.
While talking to the media, Izzo had mentioned, "These two guys are better than I thought when I got them." Izzo had also mentioned Jordan Scott had put on 15 pounds of muscle since he stepped foot on campus early this summer and he credits strength guru Lorenzo Guess with helping Scott.
Comparisons
Jordan Scott has also been receiving comparisons to former shooting guard and now Dallas Mavericks player, Max Christie, as both of their games are very similar. Izzo said while there are certain similarities, he still has work to do. "Not as good yet, but he's got some of those characteristics," Izzo said.
Cam Ward has also been getting attention from both the coaching staff as well as his teammates. Center Jaxon Kohler talked about the freshman forward during Big Ten media day and talked about how Ward is one of the toughest players he’s ever played against.
Jordan Scott and Cam Ward weren't the highest-ranked recruits, as Ward was ranked 49th and Scott was ranked 55th according to Rivals, but they gave the Spartans the 14th-ranked class nationally.
Even with the rankings, rankings are just a number that are irrelevant once the player steps foot on campus. For example, Carson Cooper was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Now Cooper has been a key role player for a team that made it to the Elite Eight last season, and now he is projected to be the starting center for the same team looking to make it to the Final Four.
Overall, hearing a Hall of Fame coach talk about how impressive the young freshmen have been and how they have been “better than I thought”, this should get Spartan fans excited for the upcoming season, which starts on November 3rd.
