Cam Ward Wants to Do One Thing During Titans’ Search for New Head Coach
The Titans fired coach Brian Callahan back in October after a 1–5 start to the season. Interim coach Mike McCoy hasn’t done much better as Tennessee’ has gone 1–7 since Callahan got the boot.
No. 1 pick Cam Ward has unfortunately failed to make a name for himself in the NFL in his rookie season because of the team’s overall shortcomings. Moving forward as the current face of the team, Ward wants to make sure he is involved in helping select the TItans’ next head coach. He wants to see a difference next season.
“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Every coach who gets the opportunity to come here, I want to have conversations throughout the process with them. I’m going to be here for that whole time.”
Ward’s already spoken with president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi about having a role in the hiring process.
It’s not rare for a quarterback to be involved in a coach hiring process, but Ward will only have one year under his belt. It’ll be good for him to meet with all the prospective hires, though, so he can see if there’s a connection there, something that seemingly was lacking with Callahan.
There will be a lot of coaching options for the Titans when they begin their search after the season. Take a look at the 20 candidates Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr considered back in October after Callahan’s initial firing.