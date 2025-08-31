Spartan Nation

How MSU's Next Opponent, Boston College, Looked in Week 1

See how Michigan State's next opponent fared in its season opener against an FCS opponent.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (0) and linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (0) and linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just like Michigan State, the Boston College Eagles took care of their business against a lower-level team in their season opener. Boston College took on Fordham on Saturday to kick off its 2025 campaign, and the Eagles blew the Rams out of the water in a 66-10 rout.

BC is set to take on MSU in East Lansing next Saturday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NBC/Peacock. The Spartans will be looking to avenge last season's 23-19 loss in Chestnut Hill.

Game Summary

Lewis Bon
Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs the ball against the Fordham Rams during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As most games that end 66-10 go, the contest was over pretty quickly. After Boston College opened the game up with a touchdown on the opening drive, Fordham was able to answer with a field goal on its first possession.

Following that, the Eagles proceeded to score the game's next 52 points, as the Rams didn't reach the end zone until there were about five minutes left in the fourth quarter to make it 59-10. Boston College then tacked on one more touchdown a couple minutes later to get the score to 66-10.

It should be noted that Fordham is a very, very weak opponent. Even by FCS standards, Fordham is not exactly a winning program. Last season, the Rams went an abysmal 2-10. They lost by 24 in an FBS-FCS matchup against Bowling Green that year, too.

Top Performers for Boston College

QB Dylan Lonergan

Dylan Lonerga
Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) looks for a receiver during the first half against the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

An Alabama transfer and Boston College's starting quarterback, Dylan Lonergan was fantastic in his debut with the Eagles and first career start. The redshirt sophomore completed 26 of his 34 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

While it is a great stat line, it will be interesting to see how much of that extrapolates for the inexperienced Lonergan against a much tougher opponent on the road.

WR Lewis Bond

Lewis Bon
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) reacts after a reception during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lewis Bond was Boston College's leading receiver last year, and the fifth-year senior picked up right where he left off in Week 1. Against Fordham, Bond set career-highs with 11 receptions and 138 yards.

He also caused a lot of trouble for MSU last season, when he caught six passes for 102 yards and a score.

Where Boston College struggled

Turbo Richar
Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (2) runs the ball against the Fordham Rams during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's kind of tough to believe, but there was one glaring weakness in Boston College's game on Saturday: The Eagles couldn't run the ball.

As a team, BC only managed 97 yards on the ground all game and averaged just 2.5 yards a carry.

Boston College was an OK rushing team last year, ranking 60th in the FBS in run yards per game. The Eagles are replacing their top two rushers from last year, though, and certainly seem to be having more difficulty early on with that than MSU has had with Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis.

Team Stats

Boston Colleg
Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III (24) celebrates a touchdown against the Fordham Rams with teammates during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Total Yards: Boston College 555, Fordham 168

Pass Yards: Boston College 458, Fordham 152

Rush Yards: Boston College 97, Fordham 16

Penalties: Boston College 1-15, Fordham 2-15

3rd Down Conversions: Boston College 12/18, Fordham 3/16

4th Down Conversions: Boston College 1/1, Fordham 0/0

Turnovers: Boston College 0, Fordham 1

Time of Possession: Boston College 34:05, Fordham 25:55

Nate Carte
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter (5) runs the ball with Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (3) tackling during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' win over Western Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.