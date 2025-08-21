Spartans Impressed with Promising Freshman WR's Progress
Michigan State has a loaded wide receiver room going into this season, one that position coach Courtney Hawkins said is "one of the most dynamic" he has had.
Whenever there's an abundance of talent, underrated players' names get overshadowed. The core of this receiving room is Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray and Rodney Bullard Jr., the latter three all having come over through the portal this past winter.
But there's a freshman in that room that fans need to start familiarizing themselves with, as he could be the future.
Former three-star prospect Braylon Collier has impressed in the weeks leading up to Game 1 against Western Michigan. The Sandusky, Ohio, native is showing he already belongs, and he's got a great opportunity to learn from the talent in front of him.
"Braylon, he's a dog. Young dog," said Marsh, who, of course, was in Collier's shoes a year ago. "And he has a few mistakes here and there, but I'm there to back him up to make sure he can maximize his potential, knowing the playbook, knowing how to run routes against different coverages, and he's picking it up pretty fast. So, I'm pretty proud of that guy right now."
Braylon Collier's strengths
So, what is it about Collier that stands out?
"He's a really good route runner for as young as he is," said Hawkins. "And he's got a good approach to the game, he's got a really good quickness, can take the top off. And the deal is -- his name has floated around some -- he's made some plays. Through the spring and this fall, he's made some really tough contested catches. And he's going to be a good player, man."
Last we heard, Collier is in the mix for the third starting wide receiver spot. Considering the significant experience gap between him and McCray and Bullard, who were both all-conference standouts at their former programs, it wouldn't seem likely that he gets it. But he definitely could see a lot of reps this season, and that would only help him develop into the star he's capable of becoming.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Collier when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.