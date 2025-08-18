WATCH: MSU WRs Coach Courtney Hawkins Talks Fall Camp, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins is coaching one of the most talented rooms he's had since returning to his alma mater as its wide receivers coach.
The group was replenished with an abundance of talent from the transfer portal, adding to the promising young wideout it already has with sophomore Nick Marsh.
Together, they give junior quarterback Aidan Chiles several options to work with this season, and the offense should be immesnely better because of it.
Hawkins discussed his room and more when he addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Monday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to reporters on Monday. Below is a partial transcript:
Jonathan Smith
Opening Statement:
Smith: "Good work this morning. We're pleased with what we got done today, and now, we're going to transition really into game prep, so training camp kind of concluding. Pleased with it. I thought we, obviously, got a lot of hard work in and getting closer to game time. Still want to take advantage of the next less than two weeks here of practices and all of that. But pleased with where we're at."
Q: Where are you at with health?
Smith: "Feeling like we're in a solid space there (with health). Again, I'll let you know if anything is season(-ending). We've definitely got some bumps, bruises going through camp that way. (Jack) Velling today, getting some reps in team period. He looked ready to continue to go. Did some more there.
"Nikai (Martinez), potentially, Game 1, might be out. We'll see where that goes. But we're feeling pretty healthy."
Q: How many positions got clarity from the scrimmage, and how many are still competitions?
Smith: "There's still some competition, and in a good way. I mean, we just feel like we've got some depth and we've got a position group or two that we got more than -- whatever it is -- two starters, wanting to get guys in. I think the running back room, I felt the run game was better on Saturday. So, we were pleased with that.
"Brandon (Tullis) had some good carries. Really all of them -- Makhi (Frazier) ran it really well, caught the ball in the backfield well. So, we were pleased with that room. That would be a particular one where you can see multiple guys back there."
