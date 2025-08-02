What MSU's Key Transfer WRs Each Bring to the Table
One of Michigan State's biggest wins this offseason was stocking up the wide receiver room through the transfer portal.
The Spartans added some experienced, under-the-radar receivers, three of whom were all first-team all-conference honorees at their former schools.
"We really like the group we brought in," said Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren. "I mean, I think we hit on all four of those guys (Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard Jr., Evan Boyd); I just think each has their different skill set, but again, you bring in guys that have a little bit of experience, and that have been productive at the collegiate level.
"Really, all those guys came in, picked it up, had a pro mentality as far as coming in, picking up the system, and have had a really good attitude about, 'Hey, I'm going to contribute, I'm going to block in the run game as well'.
So we know that Kelly, McCray and Bullard are all great receivers -- and even Boyd has gained the recognition of his teammates -- but what are those "skill sets" Lindgren referred to? How do they stand out?
Omari Kelly
"Really versatile, a guy that has played a lot of football, smart, can play outside, can play inside, and is a really good route runner," said Lindgren. "I just feel like he's kind of that all-around guy that can do a lot of different things. He can stretch the defense, he can win the one-on-ones, and he's got a little bit of length.
"Like I said, he's one of those high-energy guys, that's kind of contagious, he likes being around. He's been really good for that room."
Rodney Bullard Jr.
"Another guy that has played a little bit, probably more in the slot, but a guy that can play outside as well, that had a 1,000-yard season over there at Valdosta State," Lindgren said.
Chrishon McCray
"To me, the thing that jumps out about him is his explosion; the ability for a big play, whether it's high percentage, bubble screen or an option route underneath with the ability to catch the thing, make a guy miss, and create a big play," Lindgren said. "Or if you come up and press him, he's got the ability to take the top off the defense."
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' transfer wide receivers when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.