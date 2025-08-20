Spartan Nation

5 Transfer Additions for MSU with Multi-Year Upside

These five new players with multiple years of eligibility left from the transfer portal could be pretty good down the line for Michigan State.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray catches a pass during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State receiver Chrishon McCray catches a pass during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State and Jonathan Smith were pretty active in the offseason in the transfer portal, adding more than 20 new players between both windows. Plenty of those additions are going to be experienced veterans with one last year left that can fill a hole in a roster, but what's also important is adding some other players that might stick around for a bit.

These are five new players for the Spartans with multiple years of eligibility remaining that could make a difference for MSU in 2025, 2026, or even later than that.

WR Chrishon McCray (Kent State)

Michigan State WR Chrishon McCra
Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCray turns after a catch against St. Francis (Pa.), Sept. 7, 2024. / Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK

MSU wide receiver Chrishon McCray has two years of eligibility left and was a big-time contributor at Kent State in each of the past two seasons.

In 2023 and 2024, McCray totaled 81 catches for 1,315 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Last fall, McCray's 705 yards through the air were the most on the team and ninth in the MAC.

Now at Michigan State, McCray can be another weapon for starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who also has two years of eligibility remaining. McCray also joins a WR room that is headlined by Nick Marsh, who still has to play in college in 2025 and 2026 before he's eligible for the NFL Draft.

WR Evan Boyd (Central Michigan)

Michigan State WR Evan Boyd
Michigan State WR Evan Boyd / MSU Football

Sticking with the wide receivers, the Spartans also added Evan Boyd out of Central Michigan, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

At CMU last year, Boyd was real solid for the Chippewas, catching 21 passes for 302 yards and scoring twice in just eight games.

He did miss the final four games of the fall with an injury, but through those eight games he did play in, Boyd was actually leading Central Michigan in receiving yards. He still only finished 58 yards behind first place. Both other players that finished ahead of him played at least 10 games, as well.

Rush end Anelu Lafaele (Wisconsin)

Michigan State EDGE Anelu Lafaele
Michigan State rush end Anelu Lafaele / MSU Football

Rush end Anelu Lafaele comes to East Lansing with all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Wisconsin last season.

Despite not having entered a college football game just yet, Lafaele is a guy that has been able to make some noise during fall camp.

"This kid's got juice," rush ends coach Chad Wilt said last week. "He's got juice juice. I'm excited to watch him right now and work with him through the season."

A former four-star recruit, per 247Sports, the Kalihi, Hawai'i native has plenty of time to develop and make an impact as a pass rusher for the Spartans.

DB Tracy Revels (Bowling Green)

Michigan State DB Tracy Revels
Michigan State DB Tracy Revels goes through fall camp. / MSU Football

Now a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left, Tracy Revels was one of the best gets for the Spartans during the spring window.

Last year at Bowling Green, Revels emerged as a starting safety for the Falcons and played pretty well, totaling 40 tackles and breaking up a pass. He played in all 12 of BGSU's games and started the last seven.

Now, Revels will have the chance to learn from MSU's experienced starting safeties, Nikai Martinez and Malik Spencer. He may not get a starting spot just yet, but Revels has the chance to become a serious contributor for the Spartans in the future.

OL Conner Moore (Montana State)

Conner Moore
Michigan State OL Conner Moore / Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Still holding two years of eligibility, Montana State transfer Conner Moore might be one of the team's starting offensive tackles this upcoming season.

Last year, Moore was an FCS All-American and helped lead the Bobcats to the FCS title game and a 15-1 record. In the transfer portal, Moore chose Michigan State over Ohio State and was ranked as the 19th-best OT in the portal by On3 and slotted at 204th overall.

