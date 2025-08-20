5 Transfer Additions for MSU with Multi-Year Upside
Michigan State and Jonathan Smith were pretty active in the offseason in the transfer portal, adding more than 20 new players between both windows. Plenty of those additions are going to be experienced veterans with one last year left that can fill a hole in a roster, but what's also important is adding some other players that might stick around for a bit.
These are five new players for the Spartans with multiple years of eligibility remaining that could make a difference for MSU in 2025, 2026, or even later than that.
WR Chrishon McCray (Kent State)
MSU wide receiver Chrishon McCray has two years of eligibility left and was a big-time contributor at Kent State in each of the past two seasons.
In 2023 and 2024, McCray totaled 81 catches for 1,315 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Last fall, McCray's 705 yards through the air were the most on the team and ninth in the MAC.
Now at Michigan State, McCray can be another weapon for starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who also has two years of eligibility remaining. McCray also joins a WR room that is headlined by Nick Marsh, who still has to play in college in 2025 and 2026 before he's eligible for the NFL Draft.
WR Evan Boyd (Central Michigan)
Sticking with the wide receivers, the Spartans also added Evan Boyd out of Central Michigan, who has three years of eligibility remaining.
At CMU last year, Boyd was real solid for the Chippewas, catching 21 passes for 302 yards and scoring twice in just eight games.
He did miss the final four games of the fall with an injury, but through those eight games he did play in, Boyd was actually leading Central Michigan in receiving yards. He still only finished 58 yards behind first place. Both other players that finished ahead of him played at least 10 games, as well.
Rush end Anelu Lafaele (Wisconsin)
Rush end Anelu Lafaele comes to East Lansing with all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Wisconsin last season.
Despite not having entered a college football game just yet, Lafaele is a guy that has been able to make some noise during fall camp.
"This kid's got juice," rush ends coach Chad Wilt said last week. "He's got juice juice. I'm excited to watch him right now and work with him through the season."
A former four-star recruit, per 247Sports, the Kalihi, Hawai'i native has plenty of time to develop and make an impact as a pass rusher for the Spartans.
DB Tracy Revels (Bowling Green)
Now a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left, Tracy Revels was one of the best gets for the Spartans during the spring window.
Last year at Bowling Green, Revels emerged as a starting safety for the Falcons and played pretty well, totaling 40 tackles and breaking up a pass. He played in all 12 of BGSU's games and started the last seven.
Now, Revels will have the chance to learn from MSU's experienced starting safeties, Nikai Martinez and Malik Spencer. He may not get a starting spot just yet, but Revels has the chance to become a serious contributor for the Spartans in the future.
OL Conner Moore (Montana State)
Still holding two years of eligibility, Montana State transfer Conner Moore might be one of the team's starting offensive tackles this upcoming season.
Last year, Moore was an FCS All-American and helped lead the Bobcats to the FCS title game and a 15-1 record. In the transfer portal, Moore chose Michigan State over Ohio State and was ranked as the 19th-best OT in the portal by On3 and slotted at 204th overall.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your expectations for Chiles' 2025 season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.