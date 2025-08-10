REPORT: Michigan State's First Game Revealed
Another one of Michigan State's non-conference games has been revealed.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Sunday that the Spartans will open their 2025-26 season with a home game against Colgate on Nov. 3.
This will be the first meeting ever between the two programs. Colgate comes off a 14-19 season that ended a four-year NCAA Tournament streak. During that four-year stretch, the Raiders dominated the Patriot League, winning both the conference's regular-season and tournament titles in each of those seasons. They did so two seasons before as well and would have had an opportunity to do so in 2020 had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite five tournament appearances in those six years, Colgate was never able to pull off an upset and advance to the second round.
The Raiders can't be underestimated under Matt Langel, and the last thing the Spartans can afford to do is drop their home opener to start off what will be a gruesome non-conference schedule.
Michigan State's non-conference opponents so far
Here's who we know are Michigan State's non-conference opponents so far:
- Colgate (Nov. 3, Breslin Center)
- Kentucky (Nov. 18, Champions Classic)
- Detroit Mercy (Nov. 21, Breslin Center)
- East Carolina (Nov. 25, Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- North Carolina (Nov. 27, Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- Duke (Dec. 6, Breslin Center)
- Arkansas (Date TBD, Breslin Center)
Michigan State will also play UConn in a road exhibition game.
The Spartans already will have a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule, so their success before conference play will be crucial. There's a good chance that Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke and Arkansas are all ranked going into the season. That's four formidable opponents Michigan State has to face before the turn of the calendar year.
The Spartans could very well go into Big Ten play with three or even four losses, but there are reasons to be optimistic as well. All four of those matchups are either at a neutral site or at home, so Michigan State won't have to play in enemy territory.
We'll keep you updated on any more news pertaining to the Spartans' 2025-26 schedule.
