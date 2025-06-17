Date Revealed for MSU's Home Matchup With CBB Blue Blood
Michigan State men's basketball's home matchup with Duke in December now has a date.
The Spartans will host the Blue Devils at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, Michigan State men's basketball announced on Tuesday.
Television network designation and tip-off time is to be announced.
This will be the programs' first meeting since 2023 when Michigan State fell to Duke, 74-65, in the Champions Classic. It will be just the third time the two teams face off at the Breslin, their last matchup in East Lansing having come in 2019 when the Blue Devils defeated the Spartans, 87-75.
Duke first faced the Green and White at the Breslin in 2003 when it downed the Spartans, 72-50.
Michigan State has beaten Duke just four times in 19 meetings, but the two blue bloods have had some historic matchups, including several in the NCAA Tournament. In the last 12 years, they met in the Sweet 16 in 2013, the Final Four in 2015, the Elite Eight in 2019 and the Round of 32 in 2022.
That Elite Eight in 2019, of course, is the most memorable for most Spartan fans, as Michigan State upset the No. 1 overall-seeded Blue Devils, a dominant squad led by Zion Williamson.
That win sent the Spartans to what was their most recent Final Four appearance, and coach Tom Izzo's eighth.
There was also the 2005 Sweet 16 when Michigan State upset Duke as a No. 5 seed, 78-68. The Spartans would prevail in the Elite Eight and advance to the Final Four.
Michigan State hasn't defeated the Blue Devils since the 2020 Champions Classic when it bested them on their home floor of Cameron Indoor, 75-69.
This matchup in December will be one of several tough games on the Spartans' non-conference schedule, which includes games against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, North Carolina in the Fort Myers Invitational and Arkansas.
Michigan State will have its hands full even before the turn of the year. But it should have the Spartans battle-tested for a daunting Big Ten schedule, which also entails some of the best teams in the nation and some very hostile road environments.
