Deep Dive Into Kaleb Glenn's Impressive Opener for MSU

The Spartans have one of the best rosters in the nation, as they have not only some of the best starters, such as Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr, but they also have one of the deepest benches in the college basketball scene.

Both parts of the team had some surprises in their season opener. For instance, the Spartans saw Anton Bonke actually have a great performance against Quinnipiac, reaching double-digit rebounds and shooting at a high percentage overall.

But great wasn't enough for one of the players on Tom Izzo's roster. No, perfect was the only thing that he would settle for. That player was Kaleb Glenn, who stepped up big time when he was given an opportunity to get on the court, refusing to waste a single second.

What Kaleb Glenn Did Against Quinnipiac

To get the obvious out of the way from his intro, Glenn had a perfect shooting night. He went 5-of-5 overall, 4-of-4 within the arc, and 1-of-1 outside the arc. In just 12 minutes on the court, nearly half of what most starters had, he was able to find 11 points, which was the same output, and even a higher output, than three of the five starters-only Carr and Fears Jr. had more points.

However, he was able to do more than just put the ball in the bucket. Glenn was also able to get two rebounds, one steal, and one block, doing his part by playing on both sides of the court, not just offense. He was almost the epitome of a perfect player in the season opener.

The only area where he fell short was the lone turnover he had, but otherwise his game was incredibly impressive, and eyes will be on him in the future, but he has to do something big against MSU's next opponent, the Toledo Rockets , before that can truly happen.

What Kaleb Glenn Must Do

Glenn must be able to replicate his performance against Quinnipiac , not even to the fullest extent, just enough that it can still be considered an impressive performance.

MSU could have really found a huge weapon off the bench for the NCAA Tournament, but if the game turns out to have been a one-hit wonder, then all of that hope will fade away and with it the eyes on Glenn. The Spartans look to improve to 2-0 against Toledo, with Glenn's promising opener leading the way.