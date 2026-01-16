MSU, DeLattiboudere Offer Multiple Chicago-Area Recruits

There is one major metropolitan area where Michigan State football is going to have a leg up in recruiting moving forward: Chicago.

It's the area that new head coach Pat Fitzgerald has combed through for talent for years at Northwestern. After 17 seasons on the job in Evanston, located just north of downtown, it's safe to assume that Fitzgerald has a pretty good feel for the area.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald is going to bring that built-up knowledge of the scene near Lake Michigan to try to build what would be a very valuable pipeline to East Lansing. His staff, more specifically defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III , got to work on that Thursday, sending out a handful of offers to class of 2027 high school prospects in the Chicagoland area. DeLattiboudere joined Fitzgerald's staff after previously being the DL coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a quick rundown on who the staff has been in touch with:

DL Brayden Parks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The highest-ranked recruit that DeLattiboudere made contact with was four-star defensive tackle Brayden Parks, who attends Brother Rice in Chicago. He's already standing at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, meaning he's already on the right path towards being big enough to be an interior defensive lineman at the next level.

Parks had already been offered by the previous staff, but MSU and DeLattiboudere re-offered Parks to confirm continued interest. Also sporting offers from Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and many other big names, Parks is ranked 234th overall in the 2027 class on the 247Sports Composite.

EDGE Brian Demoss

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

DeLattiboudere also took a trip to Simeon Academy to catch up with and re-offer 2027 EDGE Brian Demoss. Listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Demoss does a nice job shedding blocks while maintaining the edge and has the frame to be a good player at the Big Ten level.

Demoss is currently ranked 586th overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite. That puts him at 45th among EDGE defenders and 20th among prospects from Illinois. He also holds offers from Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and several other Power Four schools.

DL David Folorunsho

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Another re-offering went to defensive lineman David Folorunsho, who attends St. Patrick. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Folorunsho can seriously run for an interior defensive lineman. His agility definitely stands out while watching his film.

Folorunsho is currently ranked 586th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite, apparently putting him in a tie with Demoss and many others (tons of players have an exact rating of 0.8700). He's at 66th among defensive linemen. Folorunsho also holds offers from Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, North Carolina, and other P4 programs.

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

