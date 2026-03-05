Rutgers vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, March 5

The Michigan State Spartans have rattled off four straight wins, further boosting their resume for Selection Sunday. They head into tonight's game in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten with two games to go.

Tonight, they'll host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are 5-13 in Big Ten play, but are coming off a win against Maryland. There's little doubt that Michigan State will get the win tonight, but can the Spartans cover the big spread? Let's find out.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Rutgers +19.5 (-110)

Michigan State -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rutgers +19.5 (-110)

Michigan State -19.5 (-110)

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

Rutgers vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 5

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Breslin Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Rutgers Record: 12-17 (5-13 in Big Ten)

Michigan State Record: 24-5 (14-4 in Big Ten)

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Rutgers is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games

The OVER is 7-2 in Rutgers' last nine games

Rutgers has lost eight straight road games against Michigan State

Michigan State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 7-2 in Michigan State's last nine games

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr., G - Michigan State Spartans

No player in college basketball averages more assists per game than Michigan State guard, Jeremy Fears Jr. Not only is he averaging 9.1 assists per game, but he's also leading the Spartans in points per game, averaging 15.1, and steals per game, averaging 1.3. If there's a player that can drag a team to a deep tournament run, Fears doing so with the Spartans is a strong candidate to fill that role.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick

Rutgers is one of the worst power conference teams in the country, and I have little faith they have any tool in their toolbox to be able to hang with the Michigan State Spartans tonight. The Scarlet Knights rank 334th in effective field goal percentage and 293rd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, The Spartans rank 103rd in eFG% and and 20th in defensive efficiency.

Michigan State is going to be able to attack the interior of this Rutgers defense. The Scarlet Knights allow teams to shoot 51.8% from two-point range. That marks goes all the way up to 57.8% when playing on the road.

Don't be afraid of the big spread tonight. Let's back the Spartans.

Pick: Michigan State -19.5 (-110)

