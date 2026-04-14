Evaluating Whether MSU's Carr Should Test NBA Draft Waters

Michigan State basketball already has its answer from star point guard Jeremy Fears, who announced over the weekend that he will declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Spartans. Fears led the country in assists last season and figures to draw legitimate interest from NBA scouts.

But Fears may not be the only Spartan with a decision to make. Junior forward Coen Carr still has time to enter the draft process, and the case for him doing so is worth examining.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A Breakout Junior Season

After a strong March Madness run in his sophomore year, Carr entered his junior season with expectations to take a significant step forward in his production. He delivered.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) prepares for a free throw in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Carr started every game for Michigan State at small forward, averaging 12.1 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. He also continued to develop as a defender, recording a career-high 0.8 blocks per game, along with 0.5 steals per game.

The one area where his numbers told a more complicated story was from three, where he shot just 28 percent on fewer than two attempts per game. That will be a key talking point when NBA scouts evaluate his game.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) controls the ball in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Case For and Against Entering the Draft

There is no question that Carr would bring something unique to an NBA roster from day one. He is one of the most explosive dunkers in college basketball, and there have been calls from fans and analysts alike for him to enter the NBA Slam Dunk Contest even as a collegian. He is a relentless runner in transition, and if defenses do not get back, it typically results in two easy points and a highlight for the crowd.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against UCLA forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, Carr is not yet a finished product. His three-point shot remains a work in progress. He does not need to develop into a high-volume shooter, but he does need to demonstrate that he can knock down the wide-open look and force defenders to respect him beyond the arc rather than camping in the paint.

There is also reason to believe his situation at Michigan State will improve significantly next season. This past year, Carr was asked to play small forward because both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper occupied the frontcourt alongside him. With both now gone, Carr can return to power forward, a more natural fit for his skill set and athleticism.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) high fives fans after 92-67 win over North Dakota State at the NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The right move for Coen Carr is to enter the draft, gather feedback from NBA scouts, and use that information to guide his preparation heading into his senior season. Learning what NBA scouts think of his game and what areas need refinement is a valuable process, even if the result is a return to East Lansing.

A senior season at power forward, with a refined three-point shot and the benefit of draft feedback, could significantly strengthen his stock heading into the following draft cycle. It would also do wonders for a Michigan State program that will need his production and energy on both ends of the court.