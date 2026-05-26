Making Case for MSU's Carson Cooper As NBA Prospect
In this story:
The concept of talking about Carson Cooper's upcoming pro career would've felt surprising four years ago.
Cooper came to Michigan State as a zero-star recruit. He was a part of the IMG Academy B team, and his only other Division I offers were from Eastern Michigan, Duquesne, Vermont, and American. What followed was one of the best development stories in MSU history.
Rise at MSU
Cooper was supposed to redshirt during his freshman season with the Spartans. Tom Izzo and his staff decided that Michigan State needed him immediately and played him.
Izzo expressed some regret about that decision this past season, as another season of Cooper would've been perfect for MSU's 2026-27 squad as constructed. Instead, Izzo had to go out and get Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke to try to fill the void left behind by Cooper.
Every single year, Cooper got better. His scoring output basically doubled each year he was at Michigan State. He went from 1.6 points per game as a freshman to 3.4 as a sophomore, 5.0 as a junior, and then 11.1 as a senior.
That leap from his junior year and his senior year is why Cooper is in a position to make a living playing basketball after college. He's almost certainly not going to get picked during this year's NBA Draft, but Cooper should become an interesting sleeper addition to somebody's Summer League roster.
Next Level Yet To Be Unlocked
Cooper and Izzo both seemed to agree that there was another level to his game that Cooper hadn't unlocked yet, too. That is part of the reason Izzo expressed regret about burning his redshirt. They both seem to think one more year would've given the time to take yet another giant step forward.
A lot of it has to do with Cooper's jump shot. He only hit two three-pointers last season, but his career total was zero entering his senior year, and it feels like he would've gotten a green light from the perimeter during a fifth year.
It's evident in Cooper's other shooting stats. He was one of the Spartans' most effective mid-range shooters this past season, something that wasn't part of his game beforehand. Cooper also made 79% of his free throws as a senior.
Usually, when somebody is an effective mid-range shooter and an above-average free-throw shooter, the three-point shot is not far behind. That's one of the reasons I think a guy like Jeremy Fears Jr. can get even better (whether at Michigan State or the NBA), and it's also a reason why Cooper can find his way into the pros.
Cooper has faced longer odds than this before. The path to the NBA for Cooper, if he were to get there, won't be as linear or as simple as some others, but his nearing three-point shot is part of what gives him a chance.
There is enough conditioning, athleticism, and length for Cooper to keep up with some of the best players in the world, I think. He's used to playing and containing himself to a role, too. There should be a use for Cooper somewhere.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika