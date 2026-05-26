Making Case for MSU's Carson Cooper As NBA Prospect

The concept of talking about Carson Cooper's upcoming pro career would've felt surprising four years ago.

Cooper came to Michigan State as a zero-star recruit. He was a part of the IMG Academy B team, and his only other Division I offers were from Eastern Michigan, Duquesne, Vermont, and American. What followed was one of the best development stories in MSU history.

Rise at MSU

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper gets ready to attempt a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cooper was supposed to redshirt during his freshman season with the Spartans. Tom Izzo and his staff decided that Michigan State needed him immediately and played him.

Izzo expressed some regret about that decision this past season, as another season of Cooper would've been perfect for MSU's 2026-27 squad as constructed. Instead, Izzo had to go out and get Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke to try to fill the void left behind by Cooper.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper dishes out a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Every single year, Cooper got better. His scoring output basically doubled each year he was at Michigan State. He went from 1.6 points per game as a freshman to 3.4 as a sophomore, 5.0 as a junior, and then 11.1 as a senior.

That leap from his junior year and his senior year is why Cooper is in a position to make a living playing basketball after college. He's almost certainly not going to get picked during this year's NBA Draft, but Cooper should become an interesting sleeper addition to somebody's Summer League roster.

Next Level Yet To Be Unlocked

Michigan State's Carson Cooper defends UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau during a Big Ten Tournament game at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cooper and Izzo both seemed to agree that there was another level to his game that Cooper hadn't unlocked yet, too. That is part of the reason Izzo expressed regret about burning his redshirt. They both seem to think one more year would've given the time to take yet another giant step forward.

A lot of it has to do with Cooper's jump shot. He only hit two three-pointers last season, but his career total was zero entering his senior year, and it feels like he would've gotten a green light from the perimeter during a fifth year.

It's evident in Cooper's other shooting stats. He was one of the Spartans' most effective mid-range shooters this past season, something that wasn't part of his game beforehand. Cooper also made 79% of his free throws as a senior.

Usually, when somebody is an effective mid-range shooter and an above-average free-throw shooter, the three-point shot is not far behind. That's one of the reasons I think a guy like Jeremy Fears Jr. can get even better (whether at Michigan State or the NBA), and it's also a reason why Cooper can find his way into the pros.

Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper yells after a slam dunk against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cooper has faced longer odds than this before. The path to the NBA for Cooper, if he were to get there, won't be as linear or as simple as some others, but his nearing three-point shot is part of what gives him a chance.

There is enough conditioning, athleticism, and length for Cooper to keep up with some of the best players in the world, I think. He's used to playing and containing himself to a role, too. There should be a use for Cooper somewhere.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper looks to pass the ball during a game against Maryland at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI