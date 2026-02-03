MSU's Fears Lands on Elite National Watchlist

Jeremy Fears Jr. is playing like one of the best players in the country. He's getting recognized for it now.

On Monday, the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation's top point guard, released its midseason watch list . Fears was just one of 10 players who made the cut. He, Purdue's Braden Smith, and Iowa's Bennett Stirtz were the only representatives from the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. attempts a free throw against Cornell at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears is averaging 14.9 points, 8.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season. His production has really increased recently, though. Across Michigan State's last 10 games, Fears has averaged 19.8 points and 8.3 assists per game. He's set a new career-high in consecutive games, dropping 29 points against Rutgers last Tuesday and then surpassing that with 31 against now-No. 2 Michigan on Friday. Fears was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week for a second straight week for his efforts.

The inclusion of Fears should be no surprise. He should be a serious candidate to win the award, which no MSU player has won since it was first given out in 2004. Fears is currently the top point guard in the country on popular analytics site KenPom, also ranking third among all players, regardless of position.

More on Fears' Season

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. directs traffic during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears' evolution from last season to this season --- and really from the beginning of this season to now --- has been very clear. His best trait still is as a passer, with his assists per game jumping from 5.4 to 8.8 per game, but what's maybe more impressive is that turnovers have only gone from 2.0 a contest to 2.2. Given how much Fears is handling the ball this year, he's really turning it over less.

But his aggressiveness as a scorer has gone way up. Fears has seemed to be more explosive while taking it to the tin, and he's making more shots there, too. His shooting percentage from inside the arc has jumped from 41.1% last season to 53.1% this year.

Fears' three-point percentage is down, but he's taking more shots and his form looks better. It's just a matter of trying to get more of them to fall and continuing to try to shoot out of it. His agent is former longtime NBA three-point specialist Mike Miller, so he has the resources to fix his shot.

Yes, Fears is also a great free-throw shooter, going from 73.0% at the line last year to 89.5% this season. His methods of getting to the charity stripe --- usually baiting defenders into fouling him --- get called into question a lot, but no one ever says that it doesn't work.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Fears when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW