Indiana vs. USC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Indiana Hoosiers are riding three game win streak, defeating Rutgers, Purdue, and UCLA in their three most recent outings. They'll look to keep the hot streak alive tonight when they take on the USC Trojans, who are desperate to find some momentum in the Big Ten.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night West Coast showdown.

Indiana vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -1.5 (+100)

USC +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Indiana -111

USC -108

Total

OVER 151.5 (-115)

UNDER 151.5 (-105)

Indiana vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Galen Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Indiana Record: 15-7 (6-5 in Big Ten)

USC Record: 16-6 (5-6 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. USC Betting Trends

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Indiana's last six games

The UNDER is 9-2 in Indiana's last 11 road games

USC is 5-2 ATS in its alst seven games

The UNDER is 6-3 in USC's last nine games

USC is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Indiana vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, G - Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's offense goes through Lamar Wilkerson. He's leading the team in points, averaging 19.6 per game, which is 5.5 points more than any other player on the Hoosiers. He's also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He's coming off a 24-point performance in Indiana's overtime win against UCLA, and he has now reached 24+ points in two of his last three games.

Indiana vs. USC Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in tonight's Big Ten showcase:

The defensive strengths for both Indiana and USC match up well with what the other team does well offensively in this game. USC ranks 70th in two-point shot rate, and now they have to face an Indiana team that ranks 34th in two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 46.9% from down low.

The opposite is true on the flip side of things. 51.8% of Indiana's shots come from three-point range, and now the Hoosiers have to face the Trojans, who rank 14th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.4% from the perimeter.

With the total set in the 150s, I'm going to bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 151.5 (-105)

