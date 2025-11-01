Spartan Nation Reacts to Week 10 Heartbreaker
Michigan State Football has had a struggling season this year.. After starting out the season 3-0, MSU has now lost five in a row and will look to redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic as the starting quarterback over junior Aidan Chiles.
Chiles had a rough game against Michigan last week, while Milivojevic went 5-6 with a touchdown pass.
Spartan Nation Reacts
First Half
After a quick three and out from Minnesota, Michigan States defense gets off the field. Milivojevic on his first snap as a starter was able to complete a 11 yard pass to senior reciver Rodney Bullard. Milivojevic would then also have a 23 yard throw to put the Spartans at the Minnesota 35 yard line.
Omari Kelly would then break out for a big run on a jet sweep to the Minnesota one yard line. That play would be called back however as Nick Marsh would be caalled for a holding penalty. Milivojevic would then be sacked by Devin Willams for a loss of eight. Milivojevic would have Nick Marsh wide open for the endzone, but the ball would be dropped by Marsh as the ball was then in fron of him. Michigan State would have to settle for three and Martin Connington would miss it left.
Michigan State would then make a great stand and for Minnesota to punt while in Michigan State territory. The drive started in the Gophers favor as Michigan State would be called for a pass interference, but untimely could capitalize.
In Milivojevic send seriers, there was nothing but self inflicted wounds, as MSU would go three and out. Milivojevicwould also stumble on a handoff and move the sticks back resulting in a third and ten check down to Omari Kelly. This ultimately resulting in an MSU punt.
Freshman runningback Fame Ijeboi would then break free for Minnesota as he would run for 49 yards. After a 13 yard pass to set up a 1st and goal, Minnesota would give Ijeboi the ball and would finish what he started with a rushing touchdown.
The offensive line would continue to struggle for MSU as Milivojevic would be sacked for six yards. However, Milivojevic would respond with a nice nine yard pass to Omari Kelly, then a 16 yard third down completion to Jack Velling.
Minnesota would end the first quarter with three sacks and a 7-0 lead over the Spartans after Milivojevic would be brought down again.
Michigan State would then get a 16 yard pass play, making it third and one. MSU would however fail to capitalize as they turnover on downs.
After multiple big plays from the Gophers as they were able to reach the redzone, Michigan State is able to force a fourth down kick. The kick is good, as Minnesota takes a 10-0 lead on the Spartans.
The MSU offensive line has struggled in the first half. Minnesota has six sacks and seven tackles for a loss. Coming into the game, Minnesota is one of the bext in the BIGTEN in getting to the QB. On the season, the Golden Gophers had 25 sacks, and 56 tackles for a loss.
At the half, Minnesota leads Michigan State 10-0. Chiles would come back into the game for the final 10 seconds of the first half. Michigan States offense was sloppy as while there were moments of progress, the offensive line struggles held the offense back.
Second Half
After a terrible first half offensively for the Spartans, Milivojevic would give the Spartans a spark as he would roll out to the right side, then pass to Rodney Bullard for a 72 yard touchdown. Michigan State would finally get on the scoreboard, now down 10-7.
Michigan State would own the 3rd quarter on both offense and defense. After scoring the touchdown, MSU would force the Golden Gophers to punt on their two only possessions.
After leading MSU down the field, they are able to tie the game at 10 a piece. Then after another defensive stop, Milivojevic would again lead the Spartans down the field. MSU would then call a puzzling qb run call to put the kicker on the right hash mark. Connington would unfortunately miss the kick.
After another impressive defensive stop, Elijah Tal-Toler would have a great run that would get MSU from their own 12 to the Minnesota three yard line. Brandon Tullis would punch it in to give the Spartans a 17-10 lead with 1:52 left in the game.
With under two minutes left in the game, Minnesota had to go 65 yards to try and tie the game. Michigan States defense had been playing so well all game, but they would break as Minnesota would tie the game at 17 all. Multiple MSU players would be called on penalties as the Spartans have nine for 81 total yards.
Overtime
In overtime, Michigan State would get the ball first. With it being third and four, Milivojevic would miss Bullard in the endzone and would have to settle for three. On defense, on a third and four, MSU would be called for a pass interfence which is the tenth penalty of the game for the Spartans. Minnesota qb Drake Lindey would then win the Game for the Gophers on a qb run. Heartbreaking loss for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans