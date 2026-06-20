Mark Dantonio was one of the giants of Michigan State Spartans athletics. The man moved mountains to bring football into national prominence, similar to what Tom Izzo has done for decades with basketball. When Dantonio stepped away, the football culture began to fell apart and has been stuck in neutral since 2020 when Mel Tucker won two games in a pandemic-shortened season.

Tucker led the Spartans to 11 wins in 2021, an incredible season that was led by now Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III. This was then marred by allegations of sexual harassment in 2023, leading to his firing following a 10-year, $95 million contract extension. Since then, Michigan State football hasn't been the same.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That was until the Spartans hired Pat Fitzgerald as head coach, a figure who was also marred by a scandal at Northwestern. Since his entry, Fitzgerald has retained key talents, brought in a bevy of transfers, and now has Michigan State on a footing for improvement in 2026.

Spartans Are Ready for the Next Step This Season

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Sam Edwards (35) reacts after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Spartans Nation is tired of the consistent 4-8 and 5-7 seasons that have plagued the program for the past four years. 2021 almost feels like a slap in the face—a tease that became nothing but disappointment and heartbreak for Michigan State.

Now, they seem to have the right coach in Fitzgerald with reasons for hope of a better campaign, one that would be an important step forward. for the program.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Growing up, I always knew Michigan State as one of college football's powerhouses; a team consistently in the Big Ten race and putting on a show each week. Growing up in the Dantonio era was exciting, and it was disappointing as a fan of the sport seeing that the legendary Spartan coach's time was near its end. Now, for the first time since I was a teenager, I see hope for Michigan State.

On offense, there's establishment at quarterback with Alessio Milivojevic, an intriguing run game that could quickly become a strength, pass-catchers with better opportunities against their former Big Ten programs, and an offensive line strengthened by the portal.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan State Spartans former coach and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Mark Dantonio during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensively, veteran linebacker Jordan Hall leads a fascinating group that began to improve late in the season under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , and the return of Charles Brantley will be a major plus to the secondary.

To me, everything seems to be in place for Michigan State to take a step forward as a program. Expectations shouldn't be sky-high, but just getting to .500 and representing the Big Ten in a bowl game would be exceptional for the Spartans this season.

Better Days Are Ahead for Michigan State Football

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spartans Nation may think otherwise; I believe this football program can get back to its glory days from the mid-2000s to the late 2010s when they were one of the teams to beat year in and out, a program churning out pro talent like they were Nick Saban's Alabama, and competing for a national championship in this era of college football (I do ponder about if the teams of 2013 to 2015 could've won it all in a 12-team format).

There will be some ugly moments for the Spartans, especially against conference favorites like Oregon and a road trip to South Bend against Notre Dame. However, they may have a few upsets loaded in the barrel. Those types of wins allow for a Power 4 program to take that next step.