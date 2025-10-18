Aidan Chiles’ Injury Update - What It Means for Week 8
During Michigan State's brutal loss to the now 2-4 UCLA Bruins, Chiles took a bad helmet to helmet hit in the early third quarter. After trainers looked at him on the field, they took him to the medical tent and was not put back in for the rest of the game.
This is not the first time this season that trainers had to tend to the junior quarterback, as in the game against Nebraska, Chiles was looked at by trainers but would later be put back into the game. Michigan State would, unfortunately, lose that game even with Chiles being put back into the game.
Chiles' Status for Week 8
Now, Michigan State quarterback Adian Chiles has been listed as being able to play, but it's still a question mark whether he will play full-time, according to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.
Head coach Jonathan Smith, who is feeling the heavy pressure amid a three-game losing streak for Michigan State, called Chiles questionable on Monday and said a decision on his status would come later in the week.
On his weekly radio show, coach Smith talked about the Chiles injury and said, “He’s been out there working in a limited fashion but still getting a good amount of work,”. “He’s a tough kid”.
Since being at Michigan State, Chiles hasn't missed a start, and as this season began, Chiles took major steps forward as a player. Through the first four games of the season, Michigan State had gone 3-1 and Chiles had thrown for 868 yards, nine touchdowns, and only one interception.
The past two games for Chiles have been a different story and look similar to last season. In the losses to Nebraska and UCLA, Chiles has only thrown for 42.5% for 151 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and a fumble.
Backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic did play in the last two games when Chiles had to be taken out to tend to his injuries. When Chiles was taken out against Nebraska, the redshirt freshman threw a touchdown pass to senior tight end Jack Velling for his first career touchdown pass. If Chiles is unable to play on Saturday against Indiana, Milivojevic should get the starting spot
For Michigan State to have a chance to upset number three Indiana, the Spartans are going to need Aidan Chiles, who played great the first four games of the season. The then No. 7 Indiana is coming off a big road win against the then No. 3 Oregon Ducks and has moved up to the number three spot.
With Indiana looking to stay undefeated, Michigan State would love to play spoiler and throw a wrench in their plans, especially after Indiana’s head coach just signed a new eight-year fully guaranteed extension.
