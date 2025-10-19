MSU's Jonathan Smith Talks Through Another Lopsided Loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- Michigan State is now 8-11 overall and just 3-10 during Big Ten play under head coach Jonathan Smith. The latest loss for the Spartans was a 38-13 defeat on the road to the third-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
MSU now has fallen to 3-4 on the season and 0-4 in conference play. Indiana went to 7-0 and 4-0.
After the game, Smith talked to the media about his team's fourth consecutive loss and where things stand with the rivalry game against Michigan looming. A complete video of his postgame press conference can be found below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
In addition, a full transcript of Smith's opening statement from his presser has been provided.
Transcript
SMITH: Congrats to Indiana, it's a good football team. They beat us today.
Going into the game, especially in the first half, wanted to put a lot of drives together, possess the ball. There was a lot that we were able to execute that besides just being a little flat outmatched, touchdown scores.
The first drive took a while, three points. They answered with seven, took another one to take the lead back.
But then at the end of the half, got away from us a little bit of a two-minute driver to punch the thing in and go up 21-10 at halftime.
And then in the second half, wanted to be able to (possess it more), similar, but we gotta be able to finish on the offensive end, just be matching scores.
And then obviously, trying to get a stop didn't take place soon enough.
Early in the third quarter, a couple of deep balls on a young corner; Ayden West is going to be a really good player here, that kind of thing. But then it got away from us in the fourth.
And that's a good football team. Margin for error against a good football team is pretty small.
You look at the tackling, we gotta tackle better. A couple of opportunities to have better plays there, and we just did not have it today.
